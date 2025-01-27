Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield manager David Healy is confident Kieran Offord “has what it takes to be a top player in this league” after joining the Premiership leaders for an undisclosed fee.

Speculation had mounted over the past week about the future of St Mirren star Offord, who scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances during a successful loan stint at Crusaders this season and registered a maiden senior hat-trick in the BetMcLean Cup.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed that the Paisley outfit had accepted six-figure bids from both Linfield and Glentoran, but it is the Blues that have ultimately won the race for Offord’s signature.

The 20-year-old had been offered a new contract by St Mirren, who he had made 11 Scottish Premiership appearances for, including outings against both Celtic and Rangers, but his permanent Irish League return has now been confirmed.

Kieran Offord signs for Linfield FC. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

It’s a significant boost for Linfield’s Gibson Cup ambitions as Healy’s side look to convert their current 16 point advantage at the summit into silverware.

Offord will form an attacking trio alongside Blues talisman Joel Cooper – one of only four players who has scored more league goals than him this season – and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

He’s now set to make his Linfield debut on Tuesday evening against former club Crusaders at Windsor Park.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kieran to Linfield,” said Healy. “He is a player we have been tracking for a number of months, and we believe he has the ability to add more quality to the squad in this crucial period.

"His time at Crusaders has shown that he has what it takes to be a top player in this league, he has a good goal scoring record at this level and we’re looking forward to working with him to develop further.

"I’d like to thank the club for their persistence in getting this done and also thank you to our Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown for his hard work in getting this signing over the line.”

Offord’s agent Phil Korklin of Momentum Sports Management added: “We are delighted to have been able to help make this move happen for Kieran and Linfield FC.

"It’s a pathway that we feel will be hugely beneficial for Kieran and once he spoke to the manager he was sold on the opportunity.

"Once we spoke to Willie McKeown and David Healy, we felt this was the club for Kieran to take the next step in his career. The manager is hugely experienced as a player and manager and will be someone who we feel Kieran can learn so much from.

"It’s a great platform and one we are massively excited to see the next steps that the player and club take together.”

Speaking to the media ahead of St Mirren’s 3-0 weekend win over Aberdeen, Robinson admitted it was tough to turn down such significant bids for Offord.

“It’s all moved very quickly,” he told the Daily Record. “Kieran was offered a new contract last week which he was considering.

"In between times, we’ve had two six-figure offers, from two Irish league sides, both of which have been accepted.

“Kieran’s out of contract at the end of the season so he’s able to speak to anybody he wants and he’s done it the right way. We’ve granted him permission to speak to both clubs.

“He’s currently doing that at this moment in time. We’ve protected ourselves. It’s difficult for this club to turn down six-figure fees for a young man who hasn’t made an impact in the first team as of yet.