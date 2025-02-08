David Healy credits club backing in transfer market after securing Scottish stars as Linfield strengthen ahead of Premiership push

Linfield manager David Healy admits he didn’t know if securing the signings of Kieran Offord and Callumn Morrison was “going to be possible” but is delighted to have the pair on board after both featured in Friday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Ballymena United.

Healy has undoubtedly added significant firepower to his squad as Linfield look to turn their current Premiership points advantage into another Gibson Cup crown with Scottish stars Offord and Morrison arriving in the recent transfer window.

Offord had already experienced the Irish League after impressing during a loan spell at Crusaders from St Mirren before making a permanent switch to Northern Ireland when Linfield paid a six-figure fee to the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Blues announced another major signing on deadline day with Morrison arriving from Falkirk, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at Windsor Park after being crowned PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year alongside winning the Golden Boot last term.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Morrison marked his debut by coming off the bench at the Showgrounds, where Kyle McClean scored in the eleventh minute of second half injury time to claim a point after Patrick McEleney’s penalty had set Ballymena on track for victory.

"Kieran has been in a bit longer than Callumn but one thing I do need to do is thank the club for their support in bringing the new additions in,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “Willie McKeown went out of his way...these were two signings that I didn't think were going to be possible, I thought we were a long way off it at times, but Willie's professionalism, hard work and his dedication to the club got these signings done.

"I'm really pleased with them."

Linfield had taken an early lead when Matthew Fitzpatrick capitalised on a defensive error to slot home before Donal Rocks equalised.

Healy’s men now sit 20 points clear at the summit ahead of Saturday’s schedule where second-placed Glentoran host Dungannon Swifts, who sit third.

"Let's be honest, I don't think there was any real quality in the match,” he added. “The pitch dictated quite a bit of that, not being disrespectful.

"There was a lot of effort put in from both teams. We took the lead through Fitzy capitalising on a mistake and then had one or two moments where instead of going 2-0 up it descended into a bit of chaos. It's not the ideal result but the players need to take some sort of credit.

"Is it a point gained or two dropped, we're not going to know that. It may have been a game last season or earlier this season where you might not fight back and feel a bit sorry for yourself.

"We'd one or two missing but the squad is deeper now with the additions. I know people can be judgemental but I have to be as positive as I can be with the players...we've a big game coming up now on Tuesday night and one thing for sure is we'll have to be better organised.