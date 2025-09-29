David Healy delighted to have influential Linfield star back available after injury return

Linfield manager David Healy admits having influential captain Jamie Mulgrew back involved is a major boost for his side following the “shattering” news of Chris Shields’ long-term injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulgrew hadn’t featured for the Blues since making a late appearance off the bench in their Conference League play-off defeat to Shelbourne in Dublin and registered his first Premiership outing of the campaign against Bangor at Clandeboye Park on Friday evening.

Being a Bangor native, Friday’s fixture against the Seasiders had extra significance for Mulgrew with the Co Down club returning to Northern Ireland’s top-flight for the first time since 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Shields set to spend a prolonged period on the sidelines after picking up a serious knee injury against Glenavon earlier this month, Mulgrew’s return is timely for Healy.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Jamie hadn’t played for four or five weeks,” Healy told BBC Sport NI. “Jamie is so well thought of around Bangor and he was desperate and pushing so hard this week to be involved with the shattering news we got with Chris.

"That allowed Jamie to come in and his performance, as always, more often than not, he stands out because he knows how to manage games and sees passes like the first one to Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick). I thought for the 65 or 70 minutes he played, I thought he was very good.”

Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup showdown with Queen’s University will also be special for Mulgrew as he’s set to come up against younger brother Ben, who plays for the Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dub outfit, who famously pulled off a shock Irish Cup upset against Linfield in 2020, have made an impressive start to their second-tier campaign following promotion from the Premier Intermediate League.