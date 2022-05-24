David Healy delighted to link up with Joel Cooper again

Cooper, who has had two previous successful spells under Healy at the Blues, has agreed a three-year-deal to return to Windsor Park.

Speaking to Linfieldfc.com Healy spoke of his delight at bringing Cooper to the club for a third time after he left Oxford United earlier this month.

"I'm delighted to advise our supporters that we've today reached agreement with Joel Cooper for him to join us on a three year contract, once the transfer window opens next month and subject to the required international clearance formalities," he said.

Joel Cooper is back at Linfield for a third spell

"Joel had successful spells with us before, one which helped him earn his move to Oxford United and then a second spell back on loan from Oxford which culminated in him starring in our Irish Cup final triumph against Larne at Mourneview Park.

"He knows this club well, so he will settle in easily. He fits into our way of playing and I'm really pleased to have got this business concluded now, to assist with our pre-season preparations in advance of an eagerly anticipated European and domestic campaign.

"I know our supporters will be excited about the news of Joel returning to the club and I want to thank our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown for his support in securing this signing. I also want to thank our board for their backing in this matter.

"It's great that Joel has shown faith in the club and the squad, by committing himself to this three-year contract and I want to assure all our supporters that we are continuing to make plans to try and bring in further players, to strengthen the squad for what is sure to be an even tougher league season next year.

"Joel is an experienced player who knows this league well and who will have benefited greatly from the experience he gained while in England.