David Healy has agreed a contract extension with Linfield FC and is pictured alongside club chairman Roy McGivern

Speculation surrounding the future of David Healy has been put to bed after the Linfield manager signed a new three-year contract extension at Windsor Park.

The Blues chief has been repeatedly linked with a move away to other clubs – especially to Scotland on several occasions – but will now remain at the helm.

Since becoming Linfield manager in October 2015, the former Northern Ireland international has delivered six league titles, two Irish Cups and three League Cups.

Healy spoke to Raith Rovers about their managerial vacancy back in September last year but stayed at Linfield and helped the club win a record-extending 57th Gibson Cup.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern says Healy’s commitment to remain in south Belfast will help bring “stability” to the club as they go into the 2025/26 campaign looking to defend their league title.

He stated: "I am pleased that we have reached agreement with manager David Healy on a new three-year contract.

"David has brought repeated success to this club and hugely deserves this new contract.

"The manager deserves particular credit for our emphatic league title success last season and the award of this new contract brings stability to the club as we prepare to embark on another important season.

"I look forward to working with David in the years ahead as we strive to maintain our position as the leading club in local football."

Linfield have also confirmed that Head of Recruitment and Development, Willie McKeown, will be remaining with the club.

McKeown had been linked with a move to Coleraine in a similar role – but he will also now stay put.

Speaking about agreeing a new contract, Healy said: “I am delighted to reach agreement with the Board on an extended contract with the club. Everyone knows how much this club means to me and my focus is now on our important European fixtures in the coming weeks and the new domestic campaign ahead.”