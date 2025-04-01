David Healy feels Linfield players deserve credit for securing Irish League title while dealing with 'an incredibly tough year off the pitch'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield manager David Healy believes his players deserve immense credit for sealing Gibson Cup glory while dealing with “an incredibly tough year off the pitch”.

The Blues have been far and away the best team in this season’s Premiership, securing champion status before the split and will play their first home match since winning a historic 57th league title when they host Crusaders on Tuesday evening.

Sitting a mammoth 22 points ahead of Larne, Healy’s men quickly made their way to the top at the start of this campaign and haven’t looked back since, winning more matches (24), scoring more goals (61), collecting most points both home (39) and away (37), registering most clean sheets (17) and conceding the fewest times (23) in the process.

That form means they’ll get to enjoy prolonged celebrations – the highlight of which will be lifting the Gibson Cup at Windsor Park next weekend after their clash against ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran.

Linfield celebrate after securing Premiership glory. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

While Linfield have been superb on the pitch, they’ve had to deal with tragic circumstances off it following the passing of much-loved colleagues Paul Butler and Andy Kerr alongside the death of former player Michael Newberry on what was his 27th birthday.

"We've had an incredibly tough year off the pitch going back to the loss of Paul Butler in June, then you get to the winter months and you lose somebody who was so well-liked and we were so fond of (Newberry),” said Healy. "We've been in constant contact with both families.

"We can be upset, frustrated, gutted and everything else, but it's absolutely nothing compared to what both families have had to face.

"My heart always goes out to them and we're hoping when we do have the opportunity that both families will join us to enjoy the celebrations we're going to have.

"We also lost Andy Kerr most recently - 50 years at any club and 50 years working at a club like Linfield should be congratulated. We've had it tough off the pitch.”

Captain Jamie Mulgrew is celebrating a record-breaking 11th Premiership triumph and Kirk Millar his sixth, but many of the squad are winning the Irish League for the first time, including the likes of Euan East, Ethan McGee, Matthew Orr and Charlie Allen, who could form the core of a talented Blues squad in the coming years.

Healy hopes bouncing back from the disappointment of missing out in recent years has helped make his squad stronger as they look to build for future success.

"Last year we talked about the inexperience and naivety potentially costing us,” added Healy. "There was a stage last season where we were potentially two or three games away from a treble...I've no doubt that plays a part in building resolve, a siege mentality.

"The players were so disappointed with how the season ended last year and the one thing I always try and tell the players is 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger'.

"Teams were in and around coming to get us, we lost one or two along the way and there have been one or two disappointments, but the one thing the players have always done this year is responded in a positive manner.