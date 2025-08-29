David Healy gives opinion on Irish League vs League of Ireland debate and issues full-time Premiership warning

While Linfield manager David Healy acknowledged “the gap is big” between the Irish League and League of Ireland following his side’s Conference League play-off defeat to Shelbourne, he fears “the bottom end could fall out” if the Premiership pushed for a full-time division at this moment in time.

Healy’s men were beaten in three of their four European fixtures against reigning Premier Division kings Shels this summer, including Thursday’s 2-0 loss at Windsor Park which ended hopes of creating club history by reaching the League Phase.

It follows on from Larne’s heavy defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League last season, leaving many questioning where the Irish League stands in comparison to the Republic of Ireland’s top-flight.

The League of Ireland enjoyed a historic evening with both Shelbourne and Rovers progressing into the League Phase – the former has set up a dream home clash against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Healy has managed the Blues for almost a decade, winning six league titles in that time, while also keeping a close eye on developments in the League of Ireland, and he’s clear that there’s a sizeable gap between the two.

"The gap is big," he told BBC Sport NI. "Whoever it is in the top six or seven [of the Irish League], you place them in the League of Ireland and it is always a tough question, where are they going to finish?

"It is an even tougher answer because nobody knows, but they were ahead of us tonight.

"It is an incredible night for the Premier Division. The league is doing something right and it is moving in the right direction.

"Larne provided our league with a little bit of inspiration last year, and we just fell a little bit short again this year."

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) are currently collecting fan opinion on the potential of switching the Irish League’s playing calendar to run from May to February – something which is felt could help better prepare Premiership teams for European competition.

While the League of Ireland’s Premier Division is contested between 10 full-time teams, Linfield are one of four in Northern Ireland’s top-flight alongside Glentoran, Larne and Coleraine.

It’s clear that turning the Irish League into a full-time division isn’t financially viable currently and Healy fully appreciates the difficulty of asking some clubs to make such a drastic change.

"Can the opposition at times be a little bit stronger to prepare you in the League of Ireland? Probably,” he added. "I'm understanding that some of the clubs in this league just cannot afford to go full-time.

"The bottom end could fall out, because a lot of the players are born and bred into this league, they're born and bred into the mentality of part-time football, semi-professional football.

"So, if you start wielding the axe and basically saying everybody has to go full-time, you're going to lose some good players, because financially it's not adequate for them to just be a full-time footballer, when they have a second job, which potentially pays more.

