David Healy highlights importance of key wins

In recent weeks the Blues have dispatched Cliftonville, Coleraine and Larne to put themselves in a strong position in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Healy’s men occupy second spot in the table level on points with old foes Glentoran ahead of their titanic meeting next Monday.

Before that there’s the small matter of Ballymena United at Windsor Park tonight, and Healy his side can keep their current unbeaten run going ahead of the Christmas cracker!

Linfield manager David Healy

“It’s important that you beat those teams that are in and around you because those could be the crucial points which can swing things come the end of the season,” he told the club website.

“Coleraine hadn’t been beaten at home in the league, but we went there with a lot of players missing and won.

“We came to Larne with a lot of players missing as well and took all three points again.

“I know there was disappointment after the draw with Warrenpoint, but I had to look at the positives because I’m the manager and I need to keep the players upbeat and believing they can go to a place like Larne and get a result.

“It has been well-documented how long it was since our last win there, I was sick hearing about it to be honest.

“We’ve had good performances there in the past and came away with positive results.

“To go there, put on the performance, more importantly get the three points, is a credit to the players.”

Healy knows it will be another tough test against a Ballymena side who have already beaten them this term.

“Ballymena always make it difficult for us,” he said.

“They beat us a few weeks ago in the League Cup and have caused us numerous problems home and away in the past.