David Healy says he’s “immensely proud” of his players, staff and everyone connected with Linfield Football Club in how they’ve handled the challenges of losing former Blues star Michael Newberry.

Linfield returned to Premiership action on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over Portadown at Shamrock Park, a fixture which came just two days after Newberry was laid to rest in his hometown of Newcastle following his sudden passing last month on what was his 27th birthday.

A host of Linfield representatives, including Healy, made the trip to England this week to pay their respects, as did players, staff and officials from Cliftonville, who Newberry joined during the summer.

Newberry spent three-and-a-half years at Windsor Park and played a key role in a successful period for the club, winning Premiership titles alongside two BetMcLean Cup crowns and an Irish Cup.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield also suffered tragedy in June after the passing of physiotherapist Paul Butler and Healy says he’s proud of how his club have rallied around each other during challenging times.

"My players, staff and football club have had a really challenging week and I’m immensely proud of the players, not only today but coming off the back of the challenges over the last number of days and the support they’ve given to Michael’s family in their attendance,” he said. “I must also say Kieran Harding, Jim Magilton, Brian Campbell, the staff and players that were there from Cliftonville...it has been a really tough week.

"Both clubs should take immense credit and pride in the way things were handled this week.

"I don’t think there’s any method (to deal with it)...people think about things in different ways and heal in different ways. Our immediate thoughts are always for Michael’s family.

"We have a close-knit changing room and I’m immensely proud every day, but none more so than the way they’ve conducted themselves over this time.

"We go back a number of months ago when we lost a staff member (Butler) and they gathered round and rallied round everybody else at the football club.

"They needed that and they’re going to continue to need that along with the friends and family of Michael Newberry and my job is to be there for them and support them.”

Newberry’s impact on the Irish League and the relationships which he built up within it was on full display on Thursday as team-mates and coaches were present in Newcastle to pay their respects.

The Blues went 15 points clear at the Premiership summit as Joel Cooper scored a first half hat-trick on Saturday, bringing his tally for the season to 15, but Healy admits it has been challenging focusing on football in recent weeks.

"It was incredible (to see the turnout),” he added. “Boys who have left our football club were there, Stephen Craigan who managed Michael at U19 level drove from Scotland and there were other players from Scotland.

"It just shows you the level of how Michael touched everybody. You can’t ever park it, even on a matchday. Your mind wanders at different times to different things.