Linfield endured an uncomfortable evening during their last visit to Cliftonville in the Co Antrim Shield

Linfield manager David Healy says his side will aim to put their last visit to Solitude behind them as they take on Cliftonville this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues were well-beaten by Cliftonville in the County Antrim Shield in early October as Jim Magilton’s men ran riot in a 4-1 success, although Linfield weren’t helped by Chris McKee’s straight red card just before the half-time whistle.

However, Healy takes his squad back to the north Belfast venue in league duty this time around as they aim to keep tabs on the teams above them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield looked like picking up a scalp on Tuesday night as they led Coleraine by two goals at half-time but they were pegged back by the Bannsiders as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

"Yes, a tough game,” answered Healy when asked about Sunday’s showdown.

"We were up there and got humbled two weeks ago in the County Antrim Shield – albeit in a different competition.

"We had ten changes from sort of league games, but as a group, it's a collective, we're as one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all felt the hurt last week up there...it’s an opportunity quicker than what you normally get to go and respond and react, so we look forward to the game.

“There was a tinge of disappointment that we didn't go and see the game through on Tuesday night.

"I thought we were so good in the first half. We should have gone in 3-0 up.

"We spoke at halftime and we knew they were going to make the changes. They changed the shape, which again, altered the game, changed the game a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're the home team and you're getting beat 2-0 – credit to Ruaidhri (Higgins) – they saw the opportunity and they could have a right go at it.

"We didn't cope with it and we didn't manage the game the way we should have.”

Matthew Fitzpatrick headed the opener for the Blues at The Showgrounds and led the line superbly before being substituted with a little more than ten minutes remaining.

Healy remarked how that simply precautionary as he is also without influential and experienced midfield pair Jamie Mulgrew and Chris Shields.

He stated: “I thought Fitzy was good on Tuesday night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fitzy emptied the tank and we had to take him off. Kieran (Offord) comes on and it's not always ideal taking somebody like Fitzy off because the opportunity to potentially win a header.

"It's either risk him getting injured for upcoming games or take the opportunity to take him off.

"I thought it was an all-round performance, it was top quality and again, we're going to need more of that going forward.

"We lost Kirk Millar to an injury on Tuesday night and when you lose four or five hundred games and you don't have Mulgrew or Shields to control the tempo of the game and manage the game – that's what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn't keep the ball for periods in the second half, and ultimately, we paid the price for two really soft goals against us.”