David Healy not concerned by Linfield goal return and offers injury update ahead of crunch Conference League showdown

Linfield manager David Healy insists he has no concerns over the lack of goals throughout their European campaign so far and backs the attacking quality in his squad to fire.

The Blues topped the Premiership’s goalscoring charts last term on their way to an emphatic Gibson Cup triumph, netting 69 times across 38 league matches – the next best of their top-six rivals was Coleraine (55) – with Joel Cooper (19) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (12) combining to great effect.

Linfield returned to the Champions League for the first time since 2022 following their title success, narrowly losing out 2-1 on aggregate to League of Ireland kings Shelbourne despite drawing 1-1 at Windsor Park.

Chris Shields scored from the penalty spot and that remains Linfield’s sole goal in Europe after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Tolka Park alongside a stalemate in Lithuania against FK Zalgiris, who visit Belfast on Thursday evening.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Healy’s men were also held by Dungannon Swifts in the Charity Shield, but the former Northern Ireland international insists he’s not worried in the slightest by their goal return so far.

"No, no,” he said. “I know we have the players capable of scoring goals.

"People said before we won the league last year did we have enough goalscorers in our team to go and win the league, we did.

"Do I feel with the attacking prowess and quality we have in the dressing room to go and score goals this year? Absolutely.”

Euan East was forced off through injury in the first half last week, but there was a major positive in the closing stages when Kyle McClean made his maiden competitive appearance since March.

Healy offered a squad update ahead of Thursday’s crunch second-leg with a couple of players being assessed closer to kick-off.

"Dane McCullough is injured, he missed last week,” added Healy. “Euan East came off last week after 35 minutes so the likelihood is that Euan will miss out.

"Robbie McDaid, Alex Gorrin, Kyle McClean is making progress. He came off the bench last week, albeit it was maybe one for me looking to put Kyle on the pitch. He played 45 minutes against Glenavon.