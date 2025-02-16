David Healy not interested in 'outside noise' as Linfield take one step closer to Premiership title glory

Linfield manager David Healy insists his boys will not fall into the trap of listening to “outside noise” as they inch closer to the Premiership title.

Most pundits believe the race for the Gibson Cup is done and dusted, but former Northern Ireland international Healy is having none of it.

The Blues moved 20 points clear of the chasing pack following their latest win – a laboured, unimpressive victory against a gutsy Loughgall side at Windsor Park.

Matthew Fitzpatrick’s first half goal settled the issue. The big striker bagged his 10th league goal of the season when he managed to wriggle free of his marker to head home a Kyle McClean corner.

Linfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates scoring the winner for his side against Loughgall. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Although Fitzpatrick rapped the post with another header – from a delicious Matty Orr cross – in the second half, Loughgall certainly gave the Blues plenty to think about.

In fact, it took a magnificent save from David Walsh to prevent Fra McCaffrey from plundering an equaliser late in the first 45 minutes.

Healy was just relieved to get over the line with another three points.

“I know there is a lot of talk (about his team’s massive lead), but for me there is no outside noise; there is only inside noise,” said Healy. “Our focus now sharply moves to next week at home to Coleraine, that’s what we concentrate on.

“We’ve four games left before the split, two at home and two away. It’s important we maximise the points in those fixtures, it’s about what we do, we are not concerned what’s going on elsewhere.

“It was a big goal from Fitzy. Kieran (Offord) did it in midweek (score the winner against Larne). There were one or two other moments when we could have scored.

“Yes, we would have liked a second, but credit to the players. It was another game ticked off, another clean sheet and another three points.”

Healy admitted it wasn’t pretty at times, but he credited Loughgall, who arrived at the international venue to frustrate the home team.

“A lot of credit must go to Loughgall,” he added. “They were well set-up; they had a good structure.

"We knew it wouldn’t be the case of turning up and rolling them over.

“We did that earlier in the season, they capitulated in the first half after we scored.

"I’ve absolutely no doubt that would have been talked about in the build-up to the game. They certainly didn’t do that today. They made us work right to the final whistle.

“I am so pleased for the players. I’m not going to get into talking about performance levels; today was all about winning the game. I couldn’t be prouder of the way the players went about their business.”

With manager Dean Smith serving a massive 15-game ban, first team coach Daniel Wright summed up Loughgall’s performance.

“It was frustrating,” he said. “The reality is it was a great performance, but we are in a situation where we need points.

"Games are now being chalked off rapidly, it’s becoming more and more difficult.

“We had a game plan to frustrate Linfield as much as we could and try to capitalise when we turned the ball over. I thought we did it well in the first half.

“We had two good first half chances, had we scored one of those the game would have been different. We worked hard on trying to be organised out of possession.