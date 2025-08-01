David Healy not rushing into transfer market after Linfield's European progression - but admits 'we are looking'

Linfield manager David Healy insists he won’t be rushing into the transfer market despite his side securing further European progression – but admits the Blues are still on the lookout for potential reinforcements to strengthen their squad ahead of what could be a busy season.

First half strikes from Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kieran Offord ensured safe passage into the Conference League’s third qualifying round with a 2-0 win over Zalgiris at Windsor Park, setting up a showdown against Faroese champions Vikingur.

The start of their Premiership title defence will now be pushed back with an opening fixture against Dungannon Swifts, which was scheduled for August 9, needing to be rescheduled alongside a trip to Ballymena United on August 15.

Linfield are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Larne by reaching the League Phase and will be hopeful of sealing progress into the play-off round, where they’d be seeded.

Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates opening the scoring for Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Their achievements so far this summer are worth more than £1million, and while Healy will explore the possibility of further incomings after the arrival of Sean Brown, he also wants to secure the club’s long-term future.

"The chairman and the board have backed me incredibly over my time here,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “There's probably never been a time where I haven't had that support in terms of financial help.

"I've been on record to say in the upcoming seasons there's going to be the new legislation and laws coming in and we will certainly be a club leading from the front with that making sure we're doing things right and if other clubs aren't then we will find out further down the line.

"If there's a couple of pound, we are looking, we’ll continue. Even if we had no money myself and Willie (McKeown, head of recruitment) are at games, down south, taking calls off agents about possibilities.

"We're not going to jump into anything because we want to make sure we secure the long-term future of the club."

Linfield have enjoyed an impressive run of results at home on the European stage in recent years, now winning six and drawing two of their last 11 matches.

Captain Jamie Mulgrew has been integral on the biggest nights, famously scoring in their Champions League victory over The New Saints in 2022, and Healy hailed another vintage performance from his skipper.

"I think he was running to about 70 minutes and the rest he does what Jamie does!" he added. “Jamie is a class act.

"I thought his performance levels...and there were others here tonight.

"I don't think our goalkeeper had too much to do, maybe there were a couple of scary moments, but overall we dealt with it well.

"At the other end, their goalkeeper made an outstanding save from Fitzy's header which would have eased us over the line.

