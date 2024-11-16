Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Healy praised “excellent” David Walsh after the young goalkeeper starred in their 1-0 victory over reigning Premiership champions Larne at Inver Park, but says it’s still too early for the result to have a meaningful say on the title race.

Having played understudy to Chris Johns for large parts of the last few seasons and been limited to opportunities in cup competitions, 22-year-old Walsh has started in the past three Premiership matches with the Blues winning all of them, including picking up clean sheets against both Ballymena United and the Inver Reds.

Joel Cooper’s early strike means Healy’s men have now opened up an eight-point gap on second-placed Cliftonville and are 14 better off than Larne, who have played three games fewer due to their involvement in the UEFA Conference League, as they look to reclaim the Gibson Cup crown.

Walsh had only made four league appearances prior to this campaign but now looks to have further solidified his position as Linfield’s number one and Healy is confident he’ll only continue to grow in belief after a positive showing.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought he was excellent with his responsibilities,” he told the club’s media channel. “He came and collected, had a good starting position and it’s great for someone so young to gain this experience.

"Chris Johns has been huge for us over the last number of years. Chris has stepped out of the team at the minute and Walshy has came in and it's important now we believe in Walshy like we did Chris for so many games. The more games he plays like that, the more belief Walshy will gain.”

With injuries to a number of key players, Cammy Ballantyne was drafted in for his first Premiership start since arriving at Windsor Park during the summer while 20-year-old Dane McCullough, who hadn’t featured at all for the senior side so far this term, also played 90 minutes.

"It's no secret that we're short a couple of bodies but credit to the players,” added Healy. “We did what we had to do.

"Cammy Ballantyne has probably came in for some unfair criticism when he hasn't played as many games as he hoped - I thought he was terrific.

"Dane McCullough came in after playing games for the Swifts and you don't want to individualise performances because there were so many, but those two were extra important coming in and stepping up when we needed them.

"It's a rallying call for the subs and other lads that aren't around the squad at the moment that they need to be ready like they were tonight."

Linfield had only won one of their previous nine league matches at Inver Park since Larne’s return to top-flight Irish League football and this success could potentially have a major impact in the long-term, but with only six points separating Cliftonville and Tiernan Lynch’s side in ninth, Healy isn’t taking anything for granted.

"It's still so early,” he said. “The league is so cramped at the minute from top right down to ninth - there's not that much between everybody and Larne have three games in hand.

"It's important for us having lost the game against Larne last time that we responded. We have the same objective next week against Glentoran and will need to be equally good.

"There have been a lot of people that have questioned (our record at Inver). We came down here and won in the League Cup last season down to 10-men and with so many young players on the pitch.