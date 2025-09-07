David Healy reflects on 'life-changing moment' 20 years after famous England strike

​Twenty years on from his unforgettable winning goal in Northern Ireland’s famous 1-0 triumph over star-studded England at Windsor Park, David Healy admits “that moment will live with me forever”.

September 7, 2005 is a date that will always hold a special place in the sporting history of Northern Ireland as that’s when Lawrie Sanchez’s side pulled off what appeared mission impossible to almost everybody outside of their own changing room.

With David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand amongst the famous faces taking to the pitch in Belfast for a World Cup qualifier, it was a striker from Killyleagh, Co Down who put his name up in lights.

To give the result context, it’s important to track back a couple of years prior when Sammy McIlroy’s Northern Ireland had failed to score in 13 consecutive matches – a run which resulted in the nation dropping below the likes of Madagascar in FIFA’s world rankings.

David Healy scores the winning goal in Northern Ireland's famous victory over England at Windsor Park. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Northern Irish football was in a desperate state with the Irish FA being told by government that if something didn’t change, they could see their funding disappear.

"At that time, it was probably one of the most difficult periods I've had in football,” Jim Boyce, who was IFA president between 1995 and 2007, told BBC’s True North. “We had no manager, the government were enforcing that change had to be made or funding would not be available.

"The government felt the IFA needed modernisation, which I have no doubt it did. If it wasn't done, there'd be no funding.”

After McIlroy’s managerial departure, it was widely thought Jimmy Nicholl would be his successor, but when a deal couldn’t be agreed on financial terms, Northern Ireland turned to Sanchez, a former international midfielder who earned three caps.

"They first sent me to the IFA Headquarters and it was previously home to the architect of the Titanic, which is ironic considering what I was looking to take over!” laughed Sanchez. “I was to be held there while they interviewed Jimmy Nicholl.

"I then get a call in late-December saying they couldn't resolve the situation, was asked if I would still take it and I said 'of course'.”

Sanchez set his sights on implementing change, something which began with Northern Ireland ending their goal drought as hero Healy netted in a 2004 defeat to Norway – results weren’t important at this stage, it was about small victories.

Over the coming months, Sanchez altered mindsets and instilled belief over what could be possible for the international minnows – and being drawn in a World Cup qualifying group alongside England provided the perfect test to display just how far the nation had come.

Inside a raucous Windsor Park, the tone was set early as James Quinn ran through Ashley Cole – England instantly knew they were in for a fight.

The gulf in quality was stark – an article ahead of the fixture suggested a Three Lions team containing players from some of the world’s biggest clubs was worth north of £200million, while Northern Ireland paled in comparison.

True value in the heat of battle lies not in transfer fees or sponsorship deals, but in heart, determination and desire – attributes shown in abundance by Northern Ireland.

You also need a bit of quality, a killer instinct in front of goal, and Healy, who was on the books of Leeds United, showed composure to beat the offside trap and slam home from Steven Davis’ pinpoint pass.

"I actually felt a little bit sick, it was probably the adrenaline and I sort of heaved a bit,” reflected Healy. “When it was getting to the point after I scored, I was praying for Lawrie to take me off because I didn't have another run in me.

"Everybody was well aware of the golden generation, the top players that they had.

"It probably was a life-changing moment. That moment will live with me forever,

"The euphoria, joy and excitement when everybody got in...I can't even remember if Lawrie spoke after the game. If he did, I can imagine he said 'I told you so'."

Nobody had more faith in Northern Ireland’s ability than Sanchez, who was unshakable in his belief that his squad were capable of shocking the world.

"Before the game, maybe six or seven believed we could beat England, by half-time they all believed,” he said. "When David scored, I knew we weren't going to get beaten.

"It was a matter of if we could hold on and win. I think all the work we put in, everything that had happened, was leading to this moment in time where I thought it was going to happen, and once he scored I thought 'this is it now'."

Healy holds a spot amongst Northern Ireland’s sporting greats, retiring as his country’s record goalscorer, netting 36 times, including a hat-trick against Spain, which came on September 6, 2006 – almost exactly one year on from his England heroics.

"David is very humble,” said former team-mate Stephen Craigan. “He's a down-to-earth guy and what you want in a Northern Ireland hero - somebody who is one of us, and that's exactly what he is.”

TEAMS

Northern Ireland: Taylor, Baird, Capaldi, Hughes, Craigan, Davis, Gillespie, Johnson, Healy (Sproule 88), Quinn (Feeney 79), Elliott (Duff 90). Subs not used: Ingham, Robinson, Jones, Brunt.