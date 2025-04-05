David Healy reflects on 'my most important title win' as Linfield's 'absolute machines' lift Irish League crown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Healy feels this season’s Irish League triumph is “my most important” after his Linfield side lifted the Gibson Cup after beating rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The Blues became the first team to seal champion status before the split last month and their celebrations culminated on Saturday afternoon as captain Jamie Mulgrew hoisted aloft the Premiership title – his record-breaking 11th.

Having watched Larne win consecutive league crowns, there was significant pressure on Healy and his players to deliver this season and they have done so in style, extending their advantage at the summit to a remarkable 25 points as Callumn Morrison and Kirk Millar scored in a 2-1 weekend win which marked Linfield’s first victory over the Glens in this campaign.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy has now won six Premiership titles in nine full seasons, but feels this one stands above the rest.

Linfield celebrate lifting the Gibson Cup at Windsor Park on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"This was my most important title win and probably our most important as a club given the investment in other clubs,” he said. "We are a members club, we don't have that level of money being invested in the club so we have to generate it elsewhere and it's been my job to help do that.

"This is my ninth full season at the club and this is our sixth league title.

"I couldn't be more proud. This year has been emotional, tough, it's been a challenge.

"Terry Hayes, who is retiring after today, has been here 45 years as a player and a physio and he said to me 'what you've done this year as a manager is incredible’.

"When you get someone like that, who I deeply admire and respect, saying something like that, it means a lot.”

Saturday’s league victory marked Linfield’s 26th of the season and Healy hailed the ruthless nature of his squad who have now won three consecutive matches since sealing title glory.

"It was a brilliant day topped off by a brilliant performance and an even better result,” he added. "It was important that we took care of our job.

"Sometimes when you win a league or a cup you can take your eye off it but these guys are absolute machines.

"They just keep going. That's our third win on the spin since we've been crowned champions which sometimes doesn't happen no matter what level you play at.

"So great credit to the players, I couldn't be more proud.

"I made a mistake when we played Glenavon a few years ago and when we received the trophy it was a bit flat.

"As a manager it's important to learn from that and I think we did that.

"They had a couple of chances but we had some really big opportunities to go and kill the game off in the second half.