David Healy targeting Premiership run as they return to what has 'been Linfield’s bread and butter for 140 years'

Linfield manager David Healy insists league duties have “been Linfield’s bread and butter for 140 years” and knows the importance of putting together a winning run following their European exit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played eight qualifying matches across the Champions League and Conference League this summer, the Blues opted to request their scheduled clash against Coleraine last weekend was postponed.

Their quest to seal League Phase football for the first time in club history was ended in a play-off by Shelbourne, but Healy’s men will look to set themselves up for another opportunity by successfully retaining their Gibson Cup crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield cruised to Premiership title glory last term, finishing 22 points clear of second-placed Larne, and 13 days after their last league match, they will welcome Portadown to Windsor Park on Saturday.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The South Belfast club have enjoyed a perfect start to their defence, picking up consecutive wins over Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville while keeping two clean sheets in the process.

They’re coming off the back of an emphatic midweek 6-1 Co Antrim Shield triumph against H&W Welders, where Callumn Morrison scored four goals in the first half.

Healy has won six league titles across almost a decade in charge and while they’ve had to deal with European disappointment in recent weeks, the former Northern Ireland international knows the value in putting together a consistent domestic run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s expected to welcome back key players in captain Jamie Mulgrew, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Kyle McClean for the Ports’ visit with the trio absent from Tuesday’s squad.

"It’s (the league) our bread and butter,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “You find yourself talking about Europe and then domestically, but this is our bread and butter – it has been Linfield’s bread and butter for 140 years.

"We’ve won the league 57 times so I know the importance of it. Financially, we got some of the benefits of it this year and it’s important we settle down now.

"We’ve a good squad – the only two long-term injuries we’ve had are Alex (Gorrin) and Cammy (Ballantyne). The rest...Jamie, Fitzy, Kyle will potentially be involved on Saturday against Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I watched them last week. They are well organised under Niall (Currie), they’ve good energy and attacking options at the top-end of the pitch. They had a good win at home last week which they’ll be looking to build upon at Windsor on Saturday.”

Healy handed maiden starts to a number of his summer signings on Tuesday evening with Isaac Baird, who joined for an undisclosed fee from Glenavon, Sam Taylor and Matty Yates all featuring.

"Sam and Matty have been in a bit longer than Isaac, who is only through the door last week,” added Healy. "I thought Sam and Matty were positives. They'll add to the quality we have in the front line.

"We want good, honest players at Linfield to complement the group we have and they have done that in the short period they've been here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's probably the first time in a number of years where we haven't delved into some of the younger players.