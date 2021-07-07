David Healy upbeat despite costly decisions

The Blues boss was left frustrated with decisions which led to the first two goals for the visitors as Hugo Videmont’s free-kick and a penalty from Tomislav Kis had the Lithuanian hosts 2-0 up at half-time.

Christy Manzinga reduced the deficit at the start of the second half, but a freak own goal from goalkeeper Chris Johns restored the two-goal deficit, but all is not lost for Healy ahead of next Tuesday night’s second leg.

“I’ve spoken to the players and there’s a firm belief we can defend a bit better, play a bit better and hopefully the two or three chances we didn’t take tonight we can capitalise on next week,” he told the club website.

Jamie Mulgrew and Conor Pepper in action

“It’s important to assure the players that the job they have done tonight has given us an opportunity.

“You’re wary when you come away that you will only end up playing for pride in the second half, but I don’t think we are...we’re playing to go through.

“I’m disappointed to lose the game and I’m disappointed with one or two of the decisions, they didn’t go for us tonight.

“I thought the penalty was so harsh it was incredible.

“But I can’t fault the effort and application of the players, I thought they went about the game in the right manner.”

