David Healy’s transfer message as Linfield sign Jack Ruddy

The Blues - fresh from celebrating a domestic league-and-cup trophy double - have added the 23-year-old goalkeeper “to add to the competition levels within the squad”.

Healy praised the player for his positive start to life at Linfield following the club’s return to training in preparation for July’s Champions League commitments.

“I’m delighted to advise our supporters that John (Jack) Ruddy has agreed to join us for the upcoming season,” said Healy on the official Linfield website. “He’s a 23-year-old Scottish goalkeeper and he joins us from Plymouth Argyle.

Linfield manager David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

“He’s gained significant experience at various clubs and his signing will be subject to the usual international clearance formalities.

“Jack will add to the competition levels within the squad and he’s settled in well, as we’ve returned to training this week.

“I just want to take this opportunity to welcome Jack to the squad and I know our goalkeeping coach Jonny Williamson is looking forward to working with him over the course of the season ahead.”

