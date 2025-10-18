Dean Jarvis has been impressed with Dungannon Swifts' recent results and performances

After winning everything there is to win in the League of Ireland – it is fair to say that Dean Jarvis has similar aspirations with Coleraine.

The defender enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Dundalk, winning two SSE Airtricity Premier Division titles in a row, the FAI Cup, the League of Ireland Cup, the President’s Cup and Unite the Union Champions’ Cup.

A spell at Larne also yielded two triumphs in the County Antrim before moving to the Bannsiders in the summer of 2022.

He hasn’t managed to get his hands on any honours during his tenure at the Ballycastle Road so far but he knows that could all change thanks to the squad assembled under Ruaidhri Higgins.

He said: “The progress this season been good, it's been steady.

"We all had a good pre-season, discussed what we wanted to do this year, push and challenge for silverware and European places or whatever.

"It's been a good start, but it's only a start.

"When I came into this league, I obviously won a clean sweep down south, so I was really wanting to try and do it in the Irish League.

"It's always been in the back of my mind...I missed out at Larne but now obviously Coleraine going full time and really pushing on, it’s going to be a good chance to do it over the next couple of seasons.

"The club has recruited well. There’s plenty of options at the back and plenty of options in midfield and strikers.

"Obviously when you come into these winter months and there's injuries and that, the manager will have plenty of options to get the three points each week.”

The Bannsiders responded from their league loss to Bangor by winning 3-1 at rivals Ballymena United last weekend.

Jarvis and his senior team-mates were then given the night off last Tuesday as a squad – with just an average age of 16 – were beaten on penalty kicks in the semi-final of the North-West Senior Cup by Limavady United.

Higgins’ men are set for a tough test this afternoon as they face in-form Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.

"I think they've went on a good wee run there and picked up a load of points,” Jarvis added.

"They didn't start the season too well, but obviously from playing against them, they're set up well.

"The manager has them play in a certain way. They try and play the right way and pass the ball so we know it's going to be a good test and we'll have to be right at it to get the three points.

"If you're not at it, you're going to cause problems for yourself. We know Dungannon's a good team, they've got good players and a good manager, who sets them up well.

"They'll do their homework on us and we'll do our homework on them as well.

"It's going to be a tough match but the boys are confident in there.