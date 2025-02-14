Dean Shiels admits new Coleraine owner has been 'a breath of fresh air' and 'joy to work with' since taking over Irish League club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says the club’s new majority owner Henry Ross has been “a joy to work with”.

Local property developer Ross became one of world football’s youngest owners when the Bannsiders confirmed in December that he had made a “significant investment” into the club aged 24.

Previously a minority owner, Ross has now succeeded Patrick Mitchell and Ranald McGregor-Smith, who had completed a takeover of Coleraine in February 2024 and still remain involved as material shareholders and directors.

Ross has previously stated his intention of transforming Coleraine into “the leading club in the Irish League” and they’ve already made a splash in the transfer market, signing Ronan Doherty, Paddy Burns, Levi Ives, Charles Dunne and Declan McManus during the recent window.

The biggest statement of Coleraine’s intent is the reported capture of Linfield talisman Joel Cooper on a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch to The Showgrounds.

"Henry has been brilliant and a breath of fresh air,” said Shiels. “He has been so enthusiastic and he's really engaged.

"He's connecting with the local community and is big on that, he's taking in lots of meetings with different people and organisations in the area.

"He's really a joy to work with and he's brilliant. He understands where we're at, understands the plan, understands the direction we are going and he has been super so far."

Coleraine are one of many Irish League clubs hoping to benefit from investment via the Northern Ireland Football Fund to improve their facilities with Gordon Lyons confirming last month that applications for the £36.2million pot, which was originally announced 14 years ago, are open.

The County Londonderry club have invested at their Ballycastle Road home in recent years with a new synthetic 4G surface installed, changing rooms upgraded and new corporate boxes being introduced.

They have plans to create a modern 7-8,000 capacity ground, known as the North West Regional Stadium, and Shiels says facilities is an aspect where the Irish League needs to improve.

"It's an area where the country has fallen behind, there's no doubt about that,” he added. “There has to be investment and hopefully it goes into facilities and the correct areas.

"I'm hoping investment goes into the correct areas where it's needed.