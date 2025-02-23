Dean Shiels believes Coleraine 'beginning to show signs of what we are about' after Connor Murray bags brace in Linfield victory

Coleraine chief Dean Shiels is hoping his team’s impressive performance during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over runaway Premiership leaders Linfield is the sign of things to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bannsiders not only outthought and outmuscled David Healy’s men all over the pitch, but they also outclassed the team that could be crowned champions in the coming weeks.

Connor Murray bagged a delicious double – one in each half. The first was a brilliantly engineered goal involving Kyle Spence which resulted in the 27-year-old expertly tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was a speculative effort from distance that left question marks hanging over Blues goalkeeper David Walsh, who appeared to lose the flight of the ball.

Coleraine's Connor Murray celebrates his second goal against Linfield. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It could have been worse for Linfield because just after the break, Jamie Glackin’s free-kick found Spence at the back post and his thundering shot cannoned off the underside of the crossbar.

Linfield may still have a hefty lead at the top of the league table, but this inept showing will leave Healy with more questions than answers.

There was no hiding the delight down the corridor in the Coleraine dressing room with Shiels putting his team’s success down to “organisation and discipline”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to come to Windsor Park and show what we are about,” he beamed. “We certainly didn’t come here to sit back; we had a go at Linfield.

“It’s always a difficult venue to win at, so to keep a clean sheet against the quality they have was a big positive. It wasn’t just the result; the performance was really good.

“We are trying to bed in five new signings from January – that takes time. People don’t like to hear that, but it’s the truth.

"We brought in a lot of quality in the form of Charles Dunne, Levi Ives, Ronan Doherty, Paddy Burns and Declan McManus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are being honest, we will see the best of them next season, but our organisation and discipline all over the pitch was good. I thought we dominated possession for long spells.

“The mentality when you come to places like Windsor Park is massive and from the first whistle we had the right intent and mentality, which was key.

“We’ve three clean sheets from our last four games, so we are really beginning to show signs of what we are about. We had a good structure, and we had a good shape about us.

“But it’s only one win and we won’t get carried away at all. We need consistent performances, that’s what we have been crying out for all season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield boss David Healy found it difficult to analyse his team’s performance – they hardly threatened Coleraine goalkeeper Rory Brown all afternoon.

“It certainly wasn’t in the script,” he said. “We set standards this year and we have been pretty good in terms of our league form, but we dropped well below those requirements.

“Coleraine were very good and should be given credit, but we simply never got going.

"I don’t want to be too harsh on the players. I would never call into question the effort of my players. They give me so much every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad