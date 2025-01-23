Dean Shiels believes Levi Ives will help instil 'winning mentality' at Coleraine after making January move from Larne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels feels the signing of Levi Ives on a multi-year deal will help instil a “winning mentality” at the Bannsiders.

Ives becomes the third January arrival at the Showgrounds following Ronan Doherty and Patrick Burns, joining after helping Larne win the Premiership title last term and create Irish League history by becoming the first to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

It was reported earlier this month that Ives was poised to join Coleraine in the summer after penning a pre-contract agreement, but the former Cliftonville ace will now make an immediate move with both clubs agreeing an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old previously spent time across the water with Torquay United before returning home to Cliftonville in 2015, winning two League Cup crowns and a Co Antrim Shield at Solitude.

Levi Ives has joined Coleraine on a multi-year deal from Larne. (Photo by Coleraine FC)

He has been one of the standout Premiership stars since joining Larne and Shiels feels Coleraine are set to benefit from getting the best years of Ives’ career.

"Levi is a big signing and defence was an area we were looking to strengthen in this window,” he told the club’s website. "He brings a lot of experience and a lot of quality in the defensive area.

"He's a winner and he's won everything there is to win in this country. He is a young age and we are getting his prime years which is massive for us.

"He is going to bring a winning mentality and getting winners in the building who have been there and done it will help. Levi's flexible and he can play in a variety of different positions, so we are delighted to have him."

It’s anticipated that Ives will be joined at Coleraine in the summer by Linfield talisman Joel Cooper, who has scored 15 goals in 23 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s league leaders this term.

New majority owner Henry Ross, who is a 24-year-old local property developer, has previously made his desire clear to turn Coleraine into a dominant force in the Irish League and the acquisition of Ives is another statement of intent.

“While staying true to our values, my ambition is to establish Coleraine FC as the leading club in the Irish League and a pioneer in both on-pitch performance and community engagement,” said Ross last month. “We want to inspire not only our loyal supporters but also the entire region by creating opportunities and setting standards that reflect the vibrancy and potential of the Causeway Coast and Glens.

"Together, we will achieve greatness that resonates far beyond the pitch.”

On Ives’ departure, Larne posted: “We can confirm that Levi Ives has departed the club to join Coleraine on a permanent basis.

“Levi leaves the club as a league winner and helped to make history as we qualified for the League Phase of the UEFA Conference League