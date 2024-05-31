Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Shiels is confident Coleraine will be “a powerful club to stop” if everyone pulls in the same direction after being named as new Bannsiders head coach.

In a major restructuring within the management and coaching team at the Showgrounds, ex-Dungannon Swifts boss Shiels will step up from his previous role of first-team coach, which he was appointed to in early April, to lead Coleraine with long-serving chief Oran Kearney taking on a new Sporting Director position.

Kearney has been at the Bannsiders helm for 12 years across two spells, first taking on the job in 2011 before leaving for Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren in 2018, where he spent one season before returning to Coleraine.

He guided them to Irish Cup success in 2018 and followed it up by winning the BetMcLean Cup two years later while the club also finished second in the Premiership on three different occasions during Kearney’s tenure and qualified for Europe four times.

New Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. PIC: David Cavan

As they continue to make strides toward implementing a full-time playing model after investment from new owners Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell earlier this year, former Rangers attacker Shiels will now step into the dugout and is confident he can bring further success.

“What I want the most is fans coming up the road really looking forward to coming to games and having that connection,” he said. “With the board, the new owners, the fans, the players, and the staff we are putting together, there has to be a togetherness. With everyone pulling in one direction, this is a powerful club to stop, and it will become successful.”

Kearney added: “The easiest thing for me to do would be to remain part-time, but it’s not about Oran Kearney; it’s about Coleraine Football Club. Coleraine needs to go to the next level, and for me, it's about facilitating and making sure that step can happen.”

Coleraine CEO Simon Magee believes Shiels and Kearney can form a strong team that pushes the club forward heading into a new era.

“We wanted to change the structure to separate the roles of head coach and sporting director because it's such a big deal,” he said. “We felt Oran had the expertise in that area, having the experience and contacts from his time in Scotland.

"Then we saw the massive impact Dean has had in the last weeks of the campaign, the buzz he has for coaching, and the response he’s had from the current players. Those skills seem to marry up really well, where they could be a good team together.”

The County Londonderry outfit are set to become the Irish League’s fourth full-time club after Glentoran, Larne and Linfield and the new ownership say this restructuring is part of a plan to make them both sustainable and successful.

"We are incredibly excited about the future of Coleraine FC with Oran and Dean at the helm,” said McGregor-Smith and Mitchell. “This restructuring is part of our broader vision to build a sustainable and successful club.

"Oran's new role will enhance our football operations, while Dean's fresh approach as head coach will invigorate our squad. Together, they represent the perfect blend of experience and innovation."

Chairman Colin McKendry added: "Oran's contribution to the club has been invaluable, and his new role as Sporting Director will ensure we continue to benefit from his vision and experience.