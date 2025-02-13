Dean Shiels delighted with Coleraine transfer business and reveals 'big plans' for summer window

After enjoying a superb recent transfer window with star quality arriving at Coleraine, Dean Shiels has revealed the club also have “big plans” for the summer.

The Bannsiders sealed deals for Ronan Doherty, Paddy Burns, Levi Ives, Charles Dunne and Declan McManus which they hope will provide a major boost in their pursuit to secure European football.

Having transitioned to a full-time set-up ahead of this season and with new owner Henry Ross’ ambition to transform them into one of the Irish League’s top teams, Coleraine made a huge statement of intent by also reportedly agreeing a pre-contract with Linfield talisman Joel Cooper, who is set to arrive at the Showgrounds this summer.

While there’s still a significant proportion of the current campaign to go with Shiels’ side sitting eighth ahead of Friday’s clash against Glentoran, plans are already in place for the future at Coleraine.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"We always had a plan for each window moving forward,” said Shiels. “We'd targets for the summer and managed to get them in January.

"Sometimes recruitment can be difficult but it's maybe an abnormal year where a lot of top players’ contracts are expiring within the league and we've taken advantage of that with Levi Ives and Ronan Doherty.

"We'll look to do the same going forward with what's available in the summer. There's definitely plans in place for that. We've got big plans for the summer so hopefully that keeps us progressing.

"We're not just arriving into the summer going 'what do we do now?’ - there's a lot of structure behind recruitment, hours put in, scouting and detail that goes into it.

"You can't be reactive about what's happening or who is available, you've to have a measured plan in place and we're definitely ready for the summer."

While Doherty and Burns lifted the Irish Cup with Cliftonville last term and Ives won the Premiership title at Larne, both Dunne and McManus have significant professional experience which should benefit a club in the early stages of their own full-time journey.

Defender Dunne was a consistent presence for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 campaign while McManus scored 70 league goals in 84 outings for The New Saints, winning three consecutive Cymru Premier crowns in the process.

January can be a tough time to conduct meaningful business, but Shiels is delighted with the deals that his side completed.

"It's a hard time to get players (in January) because the majority of players are under contract,” he added. “If the club who owns their registration doesn't let them go then it doesn't happen and it's always the case that it's a harder window.

"In the summer you have more time to build. It wasn't as if these players just popped up and we went for them.