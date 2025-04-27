Dean Shiels hails 'brilliant' Coleraine star after scoring goal 'fitting to win any game' in Linfield triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels hailed Rhyss Campbell’s strike which sealed a 1-0 Premiership victory over champions Linfield as “fitting to win any game” and feels there’s even more to come with the 26-year-old working back to full fitness.

The Bannsiders prepared for the European play-offs, where they’ll either face a semi-final trip to Dungannon Swifts or host Crusaders depending on who wins the Irish Cup next weekend, with a second consecutive triumph over the Blues thanks to Campbell’s effort on the stroke of half time.

Campbell has impressed since making a summer move from Dungannon, racking up 37 league appearances and netting nine goals in the process – only Matthew Shevlin (20) has registered more for Shiels’ side.

He has bounced back from an injury which kept him out for the majority of last season and started in four of Coleraine’s split fixtures.

Coleraine's Rhyss Campbell celebrates scoring the winner against Linfield. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Campbell could have a big role to play if The Showgrounds outfit are to reach the European stage for a first time since 2021 and Shiels feels his star is getting back to peak form.

“The goal to win it was fitting to win any game,” said Shiels. “It was brilliant from Rhyss; he had been playing well and played well last week.

“He has been getting back up to full fitness and you can see that.

“He looks strong, he looks hungry and we are delighted with obviously beating the champions.

“I think Linfield have been the most outstanding team by some distance this year and to beat them twice recently is a huge achievement by us because they haven’t been beaten many times.

“Linfield had a really strong team out and I’m really proud of the players with how they stuck together.

“It’s been a long season in terms of what we’re trying to achieve here. I think the big turnover in the summer meant we had to put foundations in place but we knew there would be teething problems.

“We now look like a good team, we look strong and together heading into the play-offs.”

Coleraine have been in fine form over recent months with only Linfield (34) collecting more league points across the last 15 matches played by each top-flight team than their 25.

Saturday’s shutout also marked a seventh league clean sheet of 2025 and Shiels admits Coleraine want to make qualifying for Europe a regular achievement – a bid which should be boosted by the impending arrival of Linfield talisman Joel Cooper, who was named Premiership Player of the Year at the NIFL Football Awards.

“As we move forward, we want to consistently keep the club in Europe,” added Shiels. “We are nowhere near that level yet but to even challenge, considering the pain we had to suffer at the start of the season was evident and we knew it was coming.

“I think since the start of the New Year we have been outstanding, built momentum and we look stronger as we go.

“It’s about trying to get over that final hurdle but we know it’s going to be tough because there’s a lot of good teams.