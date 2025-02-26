Dean Shiels highlights Coleraine star with 'football arrogance' who 'makes us a better team'

Coleraine chief Dean Shiels highlighted the role played by the returning Jamie Glackin in their weekend win over league leaders Linfield and hopes his side can build on the positive result as they chase a top-six Premiership finish.

Connor Murray’s brace condemned the Blues, who still hold a mammoth 19-point advantage at the summit, to only a fifth league loss of the season and their first since November, ending a 12-game unbeaten run while the Bannsiders collected only their second triumph of 2025.

According to Sofascore – a website which provides each Premiership player with a match rating out of 10 across every single top-flight fixture – Glackin has been Coleraine’s top performer this season, averaging 7.40 – a number which puts him fifth in the Irish League behind Joel Cooper, Kyle McClean, Kirk Millar and Danny Amos.

The 30-year-old was absent for his side’s two league matches prior to their Windsor Park trip and made an instant impact on his introduction back into the team.

"Not having Glacks the last couple of games has been disappointing for us because he makes us tick and makes us a better team,” Shiels told BBC Sportsound. “He has real quality in possession and his movement...he's a big player for us and I thought he was outstanding.

"He has that football arrogance where he can get on the ball, makes things happen and he made a massive difference to us."

Murray, who is on loan from Scottish side Hamilton until the end of this season, had only scored once in 23 league outings prior to Saturday, but proved to be Coleraine’s hero as the Showgrounds outfit registered their first Premiership win at Windsor Park since August 2019.

Former Coventry City winger Kyle Spence has struggled for opportunity this term after arriving from Gzira United but also impressed after starting.

"The two of them are talented players,” added Shiels. “We haven't got enough output from them this season if I'm being honest and they showed what they are about...we need that consistently from them because they have got a lot of quality and it's about replicating what we see in training into games.

"Thankfully they did that so hopefully they can build on that."

Coleraine have endured a mixed first campaign since transitioning to a full-time model, winning 10 and losing 10 of their opening 28 league matches, but are still only four points adrift of sixth-placed Portadown, who they will host this weekend.

While only Linfield (54) have scored more goals than Shiels’ side (42), just three sides have conceded more – an area of Coleraine’s game which has improved in recent weeks as they’ve collected three clean sheets in their last four matches.

"We're trying to build for the future but we want to finish as strong as we can this season,” said Shiels. “We don't want the season to just taper off...we feel there's motivation to play and you could see that from the first whistle.