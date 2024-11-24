Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall manager Dean Smith insists he “can’t be too critical” after his injury-stricken side lost out 4-0 to high-flying Cliftonville at Solitude – a result which leaves them still four points adrift of Carrick Rangers and Glenavon at the bottom.

The Villagers looked solid in the opening 45 minutes and their defences were only breached when Joe Gormley slammed home from the penalty spot after Tiernan Kelly was adjudged to have brought down Micheal Glynn.

It was a 13-minute second half spell that took the game beyond their reach with Irish League great Gormley completing his 17th career hat-trick before Rory Hale registered a first Premiership goal of the season, teed up by teenager Coran Madden.

Leaking another four in North Belfast means Smith’s side have conceded a league-high 46 times – 17 more than Carrick Rangers, who have the second-worst record – but the picture at the bottom remains unchanged with both Stephen Baxter’s side and the Lurgan Blues losing out on Saturday afternoon.

Robbie Norton and Conor McCloskey challenge Cliftonville's Taylor Steven at Solitude. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I can’t be too critical of the players because we were down to the bare bones today,” he said. “I think we counted eight or nine first team players missing, so to put in the performance we did without those players, I can’t be too critical.

"We’ve blooded a lot of young players today...you’d like to do it a different way and different time. You’d want to do it slowly but we’d no option.

“Pablo (Andrade) had to play today and that’s his first game in 12 weeks. It’s not the perfect way to bring someone back in against a team like Cliftonville. We’ve had better days at the office.

"We’ve two centre-halves in Lewis Francis and Luke Cartwright out injured so we’re moving Tiernan (Kelly) into centre-back and moving square pegs into round holes at the minute.

"I thought for 45 minutes we were very much in the game and it’s a 12-minute spell that we concede the two that kills the game a bit. I thought we were super up to 45 minutes, kept our shape really well and we could have nicked something.

"I’ve never played in a match where we only got our first free-kick in the 87th minute – I find that amazing. The officials certainly weren’t at fault for the result but we’d have liked a bit more protection than we’ve got today.”

After such an impressive return to top-flight football last term, Loughgall have lost 13 of their opening 18 matches this season, but showed signs of promise in recent victories over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts before suffering three consecutive defeats.

With the January transfer window providing an opportunity to add reinforcements and players on the mend, Smith maintains full confidence his side can escape their current troubles.

"It’s easy to say ‘draw a line under it’ but as a manager you don’t want them to forget about it that quickly either because it shows they care, want to be at the football club and are here for all the right reasons,” he added. "If somebody goes after the whistle ‘that’s me, I’m ready for the next game’ you’d certainly worry a bit, but today you can see our players are hurting in there and that’s fantastic for me because it shows they care and want to be here.

"This football club has probably no right to be where we are given the resources of lots around us. It’s credit to these players. We don’t forget what happened last year but understand it’s a tougher league and environment.