Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits he always expected a tough challenge in the Premiership this season but hopes one result can act as the platform for his side to turn their fortunes around as they prepare to host Linfield this evening.

After finishing a comfortable ninth last term upon their return to the Irish League’s top-flight, the Villagers currently sit bottom having picked up just two points in their last 11 league matches with the gap to 10th-placed Glenavon already opening up to eight points at this early stage.

Smith’s men were also eliminated from the BetMcLean Cup by neighbours Armagh City but have progressed into the Mid-Ulster Cup semi-finals.

Loughgall had a late equaliser ruled out for offside against Portadown last weekend and Smith hopes something will click in the coming weeks which can help his side climb the Premiership table – just like Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United, who finished one place higher and two lower respectively last term, have done.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)

“My name is above the door and it will fall on my head should it happen,” he said. “I have been in the game for a while and understand the ins and outs of it.

"I’ll be honest, I hate getting beat, it’s a pet hate and over the years you can cope with it better. Thankfully, I have a really good family around me and the players are my biggest lift.

"You come in on a Tuesday night and they aren’t down in the dumps, they are ready to work hard again and that is the biggest thing for me.

“The coaching staff get down at times and we need to pick ourselves up. It’s a poor run and the first time I have experienced such a run at Loughgall. It is a learning curve but hopefully when we come out the other side we will be stronger for it.

“We know it can be a luck-based game and one decision can help to kick you on and give you the kind of momentum that Ballymena now have.

“Hopefully that can be us. It’s about the group rather than the individual and preparation doesn't change. I totally believe we will get that rub of the green or that own goal that will give us three points and start us on a run.”

Only Larne, who have played four games fewer at this point, have scored less goals than Loughgall (10) while they’ve also conceded more (31) than any other team.

The loss of Benji Magee, who scored 16 times in the league last season, to the defending champions in the closing stages of the summer window was a blow, but Smith is confident they’ve the required quality to start picking up results.

“Benji did really well for us and we do miss him, we aren’t going to lie,” he added. “He was a great character around the changing room and a fantastic player.