Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits he’ll look to strengthen in the January transfer window but believes it could be a tough task given their current Premiership position.

The Villagers drew 0-0 with Carrick Rangers, who sit two places above them in tenth, last weekend but are now six points adrift at the bottom after Glenavon – their nearest rivals – picked up a first win under new boss Paddy McLaughlin by defeating Crusaders 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

Smith’s side have shown definite signs of improvement in recent weeks, collecting eight of their 13 points across the last seven matches, compared to five in the previous 13, and will be looking to continue building when Ballymena United visit Lakeview Park on Saturday.

That run has included victory over high-flying Dungannon Swifts, who sit second after a tremendous first half of the season, and a 3-0 success against Glenavon combined with their impressive draw with Glentoran, where they led 2-1 before Charlie Lindsay’s strike.

Last January’s transfer business included signing Ryan Waide from Ballymena – the 24-year-old has only played once since scoring an October brace against Dungannon but has shown signs of promise – and Smith will be looking to bring in players to assist their top-flight safety push.

"Every club wants to do business, whether we can do business or not is another thing,” said Smith. “We’re definitely look to strengthen come January.

"Given our position, January can be really difficult (to sign players). At the minute, sometimes people look at Loughgall and go ‘that’s not an attractive proposition because they are bottom of the league’, but if you come to our last five or six games you’ll see we certainly try and play football the right way and we haven’t been outplayed by many teams.”

One player that has proven to be an impressive addition is 20-year-old defender Lewis Francis, who scored 10 Championship goals for Bangor last term while on-loan from Dungannon before joining Loughgall in a permanent summer deal.

"Lewis had a tough encounter with Emmett McGuckin against Carrick on Saturday and it’s probably something he needs,” added Smith. “People forget that he’s 20.