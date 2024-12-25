Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loughgall manager Dean Smith says his side “have to take a real good look at ourselves” and insists they shouldn’t lack any motivation heading into a Boxing Day derby with high-flying Dungannon Swifts.

The Villagers currently sit six points adrift of nearest rivals Glenavon at the bottom and after conceding another three in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Ballymena United, who were reduced to nine-men for the final 10 minutes, their defensive record makes for miserable reading.

They’ve conceded 51 goals in 21 matches – 21 more than any other team with the Lurgan Blues, Carrick Rangers and Coleraine all coming next having leaked 30 apiece – but will look to channel the positives from their last trip to Stangmore Park where they won 3-1 in October, handing Dungannon a first home league loss in the process.

Smith knows the tide will need to turn quickly if his side are to avoid the drop and says Loughgall have to rapidly improve.

Loughgall's last Premiership win came against Glenavon in November. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"If I knew the answer I’d be doing it a lot quicker,” he said when asked how Loughgall can transform their fortunes. “We are 21 games in and if I had the answer I’d certainly have tried to fix it by now.

"At the minute we have to take a real good look at ourselves and nobody more so than me, it starts with me and my name is above the door.

"I take responsibility for the players going on to the pitch and I pick the team and the formations, so I’m the first person that has to look at it.

"As a group we have to start looking within ourselves and get back to what I’d call a Loughgall performance.”

Boxing Day is the biggest date on the Irish League calendar and Loughgall ran out 2-1 victors in this fixture 12 months ago when Benji Magee scored a dramatic winner in the dying seconds.