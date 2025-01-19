Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​On 18 occasions this season Dean Smith has been asked to reflect on a league defeat – but Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Cliftonville provoked a reaction different from the rest.

​Despite conceding to goals by Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness, the latter across injury-time, Smith admitted “I'm coming away feeling like we've won the game”.

Cut adrift from the rest of the Sports Direct Premiership table and trailing Carrick Rangers by nine points having played two extra games adds up to a perilous position for a club with the smallest top-flight budget.

However, Smith could only draw hope for a final charge based on a display against Cliftonville in which “we've got Loughgall back again”.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"We had a meeting on Thursday night and discussed how over this past season I feel we've lost our identity and how we play in terms of in and out of possession,” said Smith. "I'm coming away feeling like we've won the game.

"For me, we've got Loughgall back again...we've got a proper passing team that's knocking their pan out for one another and giving everything.

"We need this every week...that energy, that enthusiasm to go and close down the ball when we don't have it, that hunger to work as a group."

Despite the post-match positives, Smith highlighted his frustration over conceding off a set-piece to Addis after watching Nathaniel Ferris’ goal ruled out at 0-0 for offside.

"We've seen Nathaniel's goal back and it looks like it's onside,” he said. "Conor McCloskey could probably clear the ball a wee bit quicker, he's held his hands up to be fair, then that gives away the free-kick (Addis, 1-0).

"From the free-kick they score and James (Carroll) has said he got blocked a bit....that's the only downside, it's a poor set-piece goal for us.

"It was a super performance, I'm really proud of the boys

"I thought for large parts of the game we were very much a match for Cliftonville, if not better.

"We created the better chances.

"We knew that we played really well (first half) and, to be honest, we knew we should've been leading.