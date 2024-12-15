Loughgall manager Dean Smith insists his side have “the heart and determination” to remain in the Premiership after collecting a valuable point on the road against Carrick Rangers.

The Villagers were impressive at Taylors Avenue without managing to find an opening goal and relied on shot-stopper Nathan Gartside producing two fine saves to deny a brace of second half Carrick penalties with David Cushley and Danny Gibson both missing from the spot.

Smith felt his side were denied a “stonewall penalty” of their own in the closing stages with Joe Crowe accused of dragging down Jay Boyd in the box – referee Chris Morrison waved appeals away.

While Loughgall remain bottom, trailing Glenavon by three points and tenth-placed Carrick by six at the halfway point, there are some positive signs as they followed by a 2-2 draw with Glentoran by securing just a third league clean sheet of the season.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Combined with victories over Dungannon Swifts and the Lurgan Blues, Smith’s side have now collected more points (eight) in their last seven matches than in the opening 13 (five) and the Lakeview Park chief retains belief.

"We know where we are and know what we did wrong at the start of the season,” he said. “We went on a poor run and let poor performances slide.

"There’s a lot of heart and determination to stay in this league. We know what we have to do. We’re certainly not cut adrift and we know what we need to do.

"We’ve got players back. We went to Cliftonville with nine first team players missing. We probably have players out there today who were patched up and people on the bench who can’t come on because of injuries.

"You can see when we get everybody back that we’re a decent unit.”

On the exploits of hero Gartside, Smith added: "Two great saves and he’s got us a point today, two fantastic saves.

"I thought his performance today was really assured, he looked confident and he looked like the Nathan Gartside that was at Cliftonville.

"He had a really good performance. I thought we were good from one to 11 – I don’t think we carried too many players.