Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall manager Dean Smith admits Saturday’s 2-1 Premiership defeat to Glentoran is “really hard to take” after frustration over the penalty call which Joe Thomson ultimately slammed home to secure three points at Lakeview Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Villagers took a lead into half-time after Nathaniel Ferris smartly tucked in a fine finish at the front post and Smith’s men continued to look dangerous on the counter, but the visitors found an equaliser through debutant Thomson, who only arrived from Larne on Thursday, as the Scottish midfielder rifled home from distance.

In the dying moments, Glentoran were awarded a penalty after Ben Murdock was adjudged to have handled the ball from a powerful Finley Thorndike shot with Thomson making no mistake as the East Belfast outfit extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was left furious at full-time with the match-defining decision which means Loughgall still sit nine points adrift at the bottom despite another impressive performance.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“I thought we were excellent and it’s another week where we have to talk about the officials,” he said. "We’ve just seen their winning goal back, the penalty, and it hits Ben Murdock straight in the face.

"The referee has just told me that the linesman who is 40 yards away has given it with a strong shout, yet he’s 12 yards away and had given a corner – I’m baffled.

"That decision for me today is disgusting...Ben Murdock actually has a black eye because the ball has hit him in the face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the club have spoken to the Irish FA after feeling aggrieved over a number of decisions in recent weeks, Smith added: "We’re going to have to.

"It’s really hard to take after the performance we had today because I thought we were super.

"I thought we matched Glentoran for large periods of the game, were defensively solid and I don’t think Nathan Gartside made too many saves today.

"It’s tinged with disappointment in terms of the result but I’m so pleased with the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to get that wee bit of luck and we keep talking in the changing room that our luck is going to change.

"I thought we were worthy leaders at half-time. We knew we were going to have to be defensively sound in the second half and we were for large parts.