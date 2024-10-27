Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loughgall manager Dean Smith hailed “quality player” Ryan Waide after his brace helped the Villagers end their 12-game winless Premiership run with a stunning 3-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Armagh outfit travelled to Stangmore Park having only collected one league win so far this term – a 3-0 triumph over Carrick Rangers on the opening day – and had lost their last eight on the trot, but produced a sensational display with winger Waide netting twice alongside Robbie Norton’s strike in a second half blitz.

Loughgall enjoyed a tremendous return to top-flight football last season, comfortably finishing in ninth, but look set for a relegation battle this time around, currently sitting bottom having conceded a league-high 35 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Smith will be hoping their Swifts success can provide the platform for a resurgence of form and Waide producing this type of performance on a more consistent basis could only help them achieve that objective.

Ryan Waide scored twice for Loughgall on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

His first was a powerful strike beyond Patrick Solis Grogan from a narrowing angle, cancelling out Andrew Mitchell’s first half opener, before the 24-year-old put the visitors ahead two minutes later, firing low into the bottom corner.

"Ryan has that – he’s a quality player,” said Smith. “Not only his two goals, but I thought he caused them problems throughout the game with his performance.

"He caused a lot of issues when we got the ball to his feet and in the air he won a fair majority of headers. The first one is an instinctive finish he hits into the top corner and the second is a wee bit more of what Ryan’s about...a bit of quality, his touch is super and he places it in the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes with those you get too much time and end up putting it wide, but that’s what Ryan can do.”

Dungannon entered Saturday’s fixture having conceded just one goal in six home Premiership matches this season, keeping five consecutive clean sheets and were unbeaten in their last 10 at Stangmore Park.

A derby success against Rodney McAree’s high-flying Swifts will help boost Loughgall belief heading into next weekend’s trip to Glenavon and despite their poor recent run, Smith insists he’s always maintained belief they can maintain top-flight status.

"Everybody’s head can drop after this run and everybody can lose confidence, but we’ve always kept belief in the group that we are good enough to be in this league and remain in it,” he added. "It’s now making sure we reach the same levels going forward because the players have set their own bar...this has to remain the levels we play at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been coming. The Linfield performance after the first 15 minutes I thought we were really good and I go back to the Portadown performance, I thought we should have got something.

"It has been bubbling in the background and thankfully today we have got that bit of luck you need to win games.