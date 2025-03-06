Dean Smith’s legal team “expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals” - having initially issued a claim of “unfair dismissal” by Loughgall just hours after the Sports Direct Premiership club released a statement declaring officials “tonight parted company with manager Dean Smith by mutual consent”.

A club statement was posted across the official Loughgall social media platforms on Thursday evening as follows: “Loughgall FC have tonight parted company with manager Dean Smith by mutual consent.

"The club wishes to place on record its thanks to Dean for his service over the past 8 years.

“Full Club Statement to follow in due course.”

Dean Smith during his time as Loughgall manager. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

However, a statement “on behalf of our client Mr Dean Smith” was subsequently issued via Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy over social media platforms on Thursday night as follows: “We represent Mr Dean Smith. Our client has not agreed to terminate his contract.

"The statement issued tonight by Loughgall FC is factually and legally incorrect and amounts to unfair dismissal.

"There will be no further comment as this is now a live legal matter.”

A second statement from JWB Consultancy was then released to the News Letter on Friday morning, as follows: “Correspondence has been served on the club.

"We expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals to remedy this situation.

"We hope the matter can be brought to an amicable and swift conclusion, but any such outcome must respect Mr Smith’s basic contractual rights and appropriately compensate him for what is self evidently an unfair dismissal and breach of contract.

"It can be stated unequivocally that Mr Smith had not, and has not, reached any mutual agreement with the club to part company.”

The announcement by Loughgall arrives less than a year after Smith was named ‘Irish Premiership Manager of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Football Awards following a successful return to top-flight football by the village outfit for the first time since 2007, with the club finishing ninth.

Smith, who was highly-decorated during his playing career with the Villagers, joined Loughgall as boss in October 2016 and leaves Lakeview Park having guided the club to a second-tier Championship title crown and Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.

However, Loughgall currently sit as the top-flight’s basement side, trailing Carrick Rangers by 12 points after 30 games.

Last weekend the club suffered an Irish Cup exit to Championship-based Ards.