​Having shared a dressing room with common goals in the past, today Stephen Uprichard and Dean Smith share a touchline with contrasting ambitions.

Uprichard was Smith's manager during spells at both Armagh City and Coagh United but the magic of the Irish Cup will bring a fresh chapter to the pair's long-standing friendship when Dollingstown host top-flight Loughgall at Planters Park.

The Dollybirds are flying high in third-tier Premier Intermediate League as the division's top team, with Smith's Villagers rooted to the bottom of the Premiership in search of a knockout boost.

Uprichard is full of admiration for the career in management Smith has built, including preserving Loughgall's senior status last season on a return to the main stage.

Stephen Uprichard (right) as Dollingstown manager during Irish Cup duty in 2016. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

Smith's achievements were recognised with the individual honour of 'Manager of the Year' and Uprichard is delighted to see his former player thrive as a managerial peer.

"Dean has done a fantastic job...him and the management team and whole of the club," said Uprichard. "Loughgall have done amazing to get to where they are, Dean's done a superb job.

"I spent time at Loughgall myself and they've so many good people around the club and, to be brutally honest, I'd love to see them get out of the relegation situation.

"Dean was a very good centre-forward, no defender ever got it easy up against him.

"Strikers need to focus so much on their own game but he was someone who would think about the game, so it's not a major surprise to see him move into management.

"Knowing Dean, he's been in our position as manager of trying to upset bigger clubs and I know he's had us watched, he will give us the utmost respect and be professional in his approach."

Dollingstown may sit two divisions below Loughgall but can boast a proud home record of just a single Planters Park loss at Premier Intermediate League level this season.

"For us to be in this stage of the Irish Cup is great for the club and to have a Premiership side visit Dollingstown a big day for everyone," said Uprichard. "Let's be realistic, they're a Premiership team, we're a PIL team and the gulf is there - we need to have a very, very good day and they need an off day...but it's football.

"It's a day our wee club is looking forward to...everyone knows what Dollingstown is and it's Hubert Watson's club at the end of the day.

"It's a big day for the players facing a Premiership side but for Hubert, the committee and people behind the scenes who put in so much time and effort then it's great to be able to showcase the club.

"We've played Dungannon Swifts twice this season, over two cup competitions, when they were excellent and I expect more of the same from Loughgall.

"We showed our character in the second meeting with Dungannon and, hopefully, we can learn from those experiences.