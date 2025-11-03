Linfield boss David Healy reflected on a frustrating afternoon at Cliftonville

After drawing a blank in a scoreless draw at Cliftonville, a frustrated David Healy outlined how Linfield’s decision-making in the attacking third is “killing” his team at present.

The reigning champions failed to close the gap on the top three as neither they or Cliftonville could find the back of the net in a dull contest in north Belfast.

The Blues had netted four goals in their previous two Premiership encounters heading into the game but they never really looked like scoring against the hosts, who also didn’t look overly threatening until Joe Gormley hit the woodwork in added time with a deflected effort.

Healy pulled no punches in an interview with the club’s media channel after the game about his side’s attacking display as he called for improvement in that department.

"Frustrating and disappointing," was his initial assessment on the 90 minutes.

"I thought our lack of quality in the game today...and again we've tried to play different shapes, different formations.

"We played 4-2-3-1, we played 3-5-2, played 3-4-3, played 4-2-4...but our decision-making in the final third is killing us at the minute.

"It's killing us. We were so untidy, so it's something that I need to work on, we need to work on, the players need to improve on, and we will continue to try.

"Today was an opportunity...there were so many times we turned it over in the first-half, that potentially with a better pass or better movement or touch, could have created those chances.

"I think we had the better chances, obviously they hit the post/crossbar at the end with a deflected cross, but again just a lack of quality which is disappointing.”

When asked about how things can improve in terms of creating chances, Healy replied: "We spoke to the players very briefly and this is probably the earliest they've been out. It's frustrating at the minute because I believe on paper the players we have in the dressing room.

"But where we are at the minute, on paper isn't winning this game so there's lots of room for improvement.

"Practice, train...and you can't always practice for moments but you can practice for small incidences as attacking players.”

The point means Cliftonville are currently in 9th spot in the Premiership table and boss Jim Magilton praised his side’s desire in terms of how they approached the game.

“Our attitude and determination to keep the ball out of our net was fantastic, so credit to everybody involved,” he told the club’s official website.

“We also created good opportunities. In games like this, they’re fine lines and fine margins and you have to take them opportunities when they come your way, especially when you’re on top because you always acknowledge the quality that Linfield have in their team and, in any given second in the game, they have quality players that can hurt you.