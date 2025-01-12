Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders chief Declan Caddell believes it’s a “no-brainer” that talisman Kieran Offord should remain with his side for the rest of this season.

The 20-year-old Scottish striker is currently on loan at Seaview from St Mirren and has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Irish League, scoring 10 goals in 20 Premiership appearances while also registering a maiden senior hat-trick in a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final win over Dungannon Swifts last month.

Parent club St Mirren have the option to recall Offord, who missed Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to the Swifts through injury, from his temporary stay in Belfast this month, but Caddell feels it would be beneficial for his development to see out the season with Crusaders.

"Kieran is out with a hamstring injury at the moment,” he said. "There’s no update at the minute.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"They have two or three weeks in January to recall him. Robbo (Stephen Robinson, St Mirren manager) was here to watch him the other night but he’s still out with the hamstring.

"At the minute there’s no news. For me it’s a no-brainer that Kieran stays for the rest of the season.

"He has been out on loan four times before and probably struggled for form, game time and it has never really worked for him, but this one has.

"At Kieran’s age it’s all about learning, development and playing as much as he can in a competitive league.

"I don’t want to keep him here – I want to push him onto bigger and better things, but for me it’s best that he stays for the rest of the season and finishes what he started.

"He has a great attitude, passionate, willing to learn and he has that will to win.

"With the amount of players that are out, you miss the experience and mentality on the pitch. It’s about navigating it until we get a few bodies back.”

Offord previously made 11 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Buddies, including against both Celtic and Rangers, and could be viewed as an option for a St Mirren side that have lost their last four league matches and failed to score in their previous three.

Any January departure would be a hammer blow for Caddell, who is already missing key players such as Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky, Billy Joe Burns and Robbie Weir due to injury.

Teenager Josh Williamson has stepped up to the mark and embraced an opportunity for further senior minutes, playing 10 times in the Crues midfield this term despite only turning 17 in December.

"The only shining light for me today was the performance of Josh Williamson,” added Caddell. “He was our best player at 17 years old.

"He was brave in taking the ball, tenacious, ran all day for us, worked all day for us and got an assist for Jordan Owens’ goal which was the one bit of quality we had. That was probably the only positive.

"I thought Dungannon were really good and ruthless is the word I’d use. There were two mistakes in the first half and they’d two chances in the box and took both of them.

"Second half you’re looking for a response and we had corner after corner, almost got one back and then 20 seconds later you’re 3-0 down...that’s ruthless and when their opportunities came up they took them.