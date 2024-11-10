Declan Caddell happy to secure victory in 'scrappy' Loughgall affair and continue Premiership progression
Caddell was named NIFWA Manager of the Month for October and watched on as his side continued to progress up the Premiership table by bouncing back from last Friday’s defeat to rivals Cliftonville.
Lowry, making a first Premiership start since mid-September, followed up his brace in the Crues’ midweek BetMcLean Cup victory over Coleraine by opening the scoring in North Belfast before the impressive Franklin netted on the stroke of half-time.
Former Linfield ace Stewart put the hosts further ahead, but their three-goal advantage lasted barely moments as Robbie Norton struck back almost immediately.
However, Crusaders managed to avoid any extra drama and seen the game out to secure three points, which continues a fine start to life under Caddell, who replaced long-serving Stephen Baxter ahead of this season.
They’ve two games in hand on Glentoran and Ballymena United – the pair that sit directly above them – and are just four points adrift of second-placed Cliftonville.
"I thought the game was a bit scrappy, both teams needed time to find their feet and get into the game, but I was happy to go in 2-0 ahead at half-time," Caddell told BBC Sport NI. "Loughgall had chances of their own and we asked for a response in the second half and the players gave me that with the third goal.
"To concede straight after is criminal, and we struggled as Loughgall threw everything at us, but we managed the end of the game well."
Loughgall had won their two previous league matches heading into Saturday’s clash after beating Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon, but manager Dean Smith felt “a bit disappointed” with their Crues showing.
"It was a game of fine margins, we have a few opportunities at 0-0, (Jonny) Tuffey makes some good saves, but we need to score when we get in the six-yard box because we get punished," he told BBC Sport NI. "They score with their first shot on target, the marking was poor, Philip Lowry is free and does what he does and then the second goal, from our point of view is very sloppy to give away, especially at a poor time before half-time and it's a mountain to climb at 2-0.”
