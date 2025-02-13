Declan Devine feels Glentoran's recent recruitment 'has been outstanding' and reflects on 'really important window'

Declan Devine believes Glentoran’s recent recruitment “has been outstanding” and says it’s testament to the club’s vision that star players see their future at The Oval.

The past month has been productive for Devine, who signed Shane McEleney, Christie Pattisson, Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson and Nathaniel Ferris alongside securing contract extensions for key players Daniel Gyollai, David Fisher and Danny Amos.

Ahead of Friday’s trip to Coleraine, Glentoran are enjoying an unbeaten run of 14 matches across all competitions – a streak which includes winning the Co Antrim Shield, reaching a BetMcLean Cup final and knocking rivals Linfield out of the Irish Cup.

A majority of their signings over the past two windows since Devine was appointed on a permanent basis have been success stories with the likes of Gyollai, Amos and Frankie Hvid becoming fan favourites while Thomson marked his debut by scoring twice in a 2-1 Premiership win over Loughgall last month.

Joe Thomson was one of Glentoran's headline signings during the recent transfer window. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

Alongside competing for a clean sweep in cup competitions, Glentoran are also looking to seal automatic progression into European football for next season and Devine is determined to achieve success.

"It was crucial for us,” he said. “We're trying to build something here.

"Our recruitment has been outstanding considering how many players went out and a lot came into the building.

"That's also testament to the ones that stayed, like Marcus Kane and even the likes of Johnny (Russell) who have been about the club for years with how welcoming they are to the players coming in.

"In the last window we brought two players out of Derry City, one out of Larne, one out of Waterford, it was a really important window for us.

"We're attracting good players to the club because they believe in what is going on. I felt in this window there was a lot more interest and good players seeing their future at Glentoran.

"We still have a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead of us - that has been the message to everyone.

"We haven't really achieved anything...we won a Co Antrim Shield which was an amazing night but there's a lot of improvement still to come."

Devine feels the improved standard has brought competition for places with his players all keen to make their mark in what could be a season to remember.

"We want the best players and they've been outstanding for us,” he added. “We're also signing a lot of young players on extensions and we want to keep our best young players as well.

"The players see what we're trying to do and they come in every single day wanting more.

"We have a squad that is demanding of each other, of staff and even this week in training you're nearly having to reign people in and calm them down because there's so much effort, commitment and desire to get in the team. We've competition for places now.

"James Singleton will miss the rest of this season and Josh Kelly was unlucky at the start of it, but they are integral to what we want to do and their voice and experience behind the scenes has been every bit as important as anybody who plays every single game.