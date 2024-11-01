Glentoran manager Declan Devine is hopeful that “massive driving force” James Singleton will be available for Saturday’s Premiership clash with defending champions Larne and has also hinted at potential arrivals in the upcoming January transfer window.

Singleton missed last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Coleraine where Frankie Hvid’s first half opener was cancelled out by Matthew Shevlin’s brace as the Glens’ four-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

The 29-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the East Belfast outfit since arriving from Glenavon in 2022, racking up over 70 Premiership appearances across a number of positions and has also taken on the role of captaincy at times when regular skipper Marcus Kane has been unavailable.

Along with Singleton, Aaron Wightman could be involved in the senior side for the first time since March after stepping up his recovery from injury by playing 45 minutes for the reserves in October’s 4-2 win over Linfield Swifts.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I can’t emphasise strongly enough how much we missed James Singleton at Coleraine,” Devine told the club’s website. “He is a big, big personality and a massive driving force for us both on the pitch and in the changing room.

"His intensity and determination show through no matter where we have to play him. We’re hopeful he’ll be okay for Saturday's game.

"I’m hopeful Aaron Wightman will be available if we need him after he had a very good runout for the Seconds last week against Linfield Swifts.

"Also we’re hoping Jonny Russell will get good news next week that will allow him to get back to training. These two lads have been very unlucky to miss so much football in the past while but they are great assets and I’m looking forward to having them available.”

A number of Devine’s summer recruits, such as Hvid, Dylan Connolly, Daniel Gyollai and Danny Amos, have made an instant impact in the early stages of their Glentoran careers and it’s likely there’ll be further incomings in January.

"This is a very competitive league right now and we’re one of the teams competing,” added Devine. “I’m very pleased with the attitude and performances of most of the squad and we’ve seen some of the newer lads – the two Dan’s, Frankie, Dylan and more recently Finley (Thorndike) – have settled well into a new league and made themselves very popular here in the process.