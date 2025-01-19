Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Denis Law was known as one of the finest strikers of his generation, scoring 237 goals in 404 appearances for Manchester United – a number which puts him behind only Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on the club’s all-time list – but he also shone on the international stage for Scotland.

Law, known as ‘The King’, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia in 2021, and his family announced his death on Friday evening with football fans from around the world sharing their memories of an iconic figure who spent his club career with Huddersfield Town, Torino, Manchester City and United.

Across spells with those four clubs, Law netted 303 times in 602 matches, and his sharpshooting ability is something which Northern Ireland’s defenders can attest to having faced him on 10 occasions, but there’s one evening in particular which stands above the rest.

Law first came up against Northern Ireland in November 1958 in what was just his second international appearance and almost four years to the day later, while at somewhere near the peak of his powers – he netted 23 times in the First Division during the 1962/63 campaign alongside helping United secure FA Cup glory – Law struck four times as Scotland won 5-1 at Hampden Park.

Denis Law pictured with Sir Bobby Charlton and Northern Ireland icon George Best. (Photo by Tim Ockenden/PA Wire)

He grabbed his first in the 40th minute, cancelling out Billy Bingham’s early strike, and struck a further three times in the second half during an international friendly.

Law would later create Scottish history by becoming the first player from his country to score four goals in one match on two occasions after achieving the same feat in victory over Norway.

He made three trips to Windsor Park representing Scotland, starting in a 4-0 win in Belfast in 1959 before coming up against club team-mate George Best in 1965 and 1967 – Best would claim the bragging rights in the latter two fixtures as Northern Ireland won 3-2 and 1-0 respectively.

Best, an absolute giant of Northern Irish sport, played for Manchester United between 1963-1974 while Law was on the books at Old Trafford from 1962-1973 with the pair winning two First Division titles together.

They also celebrated European Cup success in 1968 with Best starting in the final against Benfica, but Law was ruled out through injury after undergoing knee surgery.

Between them, Law, Best and Charlton – known as the "United Trinity" – scored 665 goals in 1,632 games across competitions and all three won the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking about Law, Best said: "Up there with the all-time greats. Electric. As a bloke and as a pal he’s different class.

"When he went on the pitch, he did the business. And really, that’s what it was all about."

Manchester United shared a statement on behalf of the Law family, which read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

