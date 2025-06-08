Departing defender reflects on 'memories which will live with me forever' as Larne confirm six summer exits

Departing defender Shaun Want admits winning the Premiership title and playing his part in helping Larne create Irish League history by qualifying for the Conference League are “memories which will live with me forever”.

Scottish star Want joined the Inver Reds from Hamilton Academical in 2022 and went on to win consecutive Gibson Cup crowns under Tiernan Lynch.

Want made 32 Premiership appearances throughout his maiden Irish League campaign before 2023/24 involvement was hampered due to a long-term injury which kept him out of action from December onwards.

He was once again a mainstay in Larne’s team last season, playing a key part as they became the first Irish League side to reach the Conference League with Want featuring in all six League Phase fixtures.

Shaun Want, pictured celebrating scoring against Crusaders last season, is set to depart Larne. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The 28-year-old was named Larne’s Player of the Year for his standout performances, but will now depart Inver Park having made 104 appearances in total.

"First of all, I would like to thank my teammates, the staff and coaches for welcoming me to this club when I first arrived a number of years ago,” said Want in a parting message on the club’s social media. “This has been the best bunch of players I have played with, and I appreciate everything they have done for me.

“A special mention must go to the fantastic supporters at Inver Park, who made me feel like one of their own from day one – I am grateful to every single one of you.

“I have enjoyed many unbelievable experiences at Inver, from winning the league to playing and achieving history on the European stage. These are memories which will live with me forever.

“Circumstances in life change things and I wish the club nothing but the best for the future – it is in good hands and I will always keep in touch.”

Alongside Want, Larne have also confirmed Ali Omar, Joe Besant, Sean Brown, Olatunde Bayode and Harrison Panayiotou will be leaving the club upon expiry of their contracts this summer.

Omar made one Premiership appearance during his time with the club while goalkeeper Besant played understudy to Rohan Ferguson before suffering an injury.

Full-back Brown, who spent spells on loan at Bangor and Ballymena United during his time at Larne, is now expected to join reigning Premiership champions Linfield.

January recruits Bayode and Panayiotou will depart after their short-term deals came to an end – Bayode played 19 times in the top-flight having joined from Bruno’s Magpies while St Kitts & Nevis international striker Panayiotou featured twice.

Larne posted: “Thank you all for your efforts as an Inver Red and best of luck for your future career.”

While six players are leaving Larne, teenage striker Ambrose Ajala has been rewarded with his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old scored twice on his senior debut in a Co Antrim Shield win over Queen’s University last season and netted a further brace as Larne progressed past H&W Welders in the BetMcLean Cup.

“Since joining last January, Ambrose has shown his quality both on and off the pitch,” said Keith O’Hara, Larne’s Head of Scholarship. “He’s willing to learn and continually trying to improve, and I have no doubt that he will go on to have a successful career.

"It’s a proud moment for him and his family.