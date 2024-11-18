Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sources have told the News Letter that Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has finalised terms to become the next Derry City boss – with official confirmation expected as early as within the next few hours.

Lynch, who rejected a move to Scottish club St Johnstone earlier this season, will leave Larne as back-to-back Irish League title winners and with a landmark run in the UEFA Conference League.

The Brandywell post has become vacant following the departure recently of Limavady’s Ruaidhri Higgins. When contacted by the Derry Journal (a National World sister title of the News Letter) earlier on Monday afternoon Lynch said: "Right now I'm the manager of Larne Football Club and I have a game to prepare for tomorrow night.

"That's pretty much where I'm at. At this stage I've nothing to tell anybody."

Tiernan Lynch has made Irish League history with Larne by leading the club into the UEFA Conference League, on top of domestic success. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

But the 44-year-old did describe Derry City as “the potential to be the biggest club in the island of Ireland”.

"It has the potential to be the biggest club in the island of Ireland," said Lynch, who was an interested spectator at Richmond Park last month when Derry lost to St Patrick's Athletic in the penultimate league clash of the season which signalled the end of the club's title charge. "So I think any manager who has ambition, if they told you that wasn't something of interest they'd be telling you lies."

Another high-profile manager linked with the post, former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, earlier stated to the Derry Journal: "I've had no contact so I can't comment on it.

“At the moment, as far as I'm concerned, it's not going to be a runner but in football you never know what happens. That's the interesting thing."

Derry City chief executive Sean Barrett said on Monday: "I'm talking to people and expect answers within the next 24 hours. I'm in negotiations at the moment.