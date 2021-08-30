Double joy for Linfield after opening day win

Linfield boss David Healy. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

After watching his team pocket three points from their opening defence of the Danske Bank Premiership title -- courtesy of a Christy Manzinga double against Crusaders -- the former Northern Ireland striker penned a three-year contract extension that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

It doesn’t get much better for Healy, who hailed Manzinga’s predatory instincts on a day spectators returned to the international arena for a domestic fixture for the first time after almost 18 months.

“Christy has any amount of ability,” purred Healy. “His opening goal may have looked simple enough, but he was able to power it into the net. His second finish was top class, at any level.

“His chances were limited last season because of the form of Shayne Lavery, but he is now playing with a lot of confidence.”

On his new deal, Healy added: “I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their faith in me.

“I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here.

“It’s good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead, which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”

Manzinga struck after 31 minutes when Kirk Millar’s corner kick was headed back into the six-year box by Trai Hume.

But his second just after the break was a beauty. He gobbled up a brilliant pass from Jimmy Callacher, outstripped Billy Joe Burns before curling a great shot past Johnny Tuffey.

“I’m really confident, more than before,” admitted the big French striker. “Confidence is really strange and I’m just trying to be focused in every game and try to get more goals for the team.

“Last year I was a bit shocked by the league (rough treatment), but I’m used to it now

“I had mixed feelings last year. As a team we were winning, but as a striker you want to feel a part of a successful team and I didn’t really think I was a part of it. But it did make me more hungry to be successful and prove that I am able to lead the team and the club to another title.

“It was good to hear the Linfield fans sing my name,” he added. “Last year they couldn’t come, it was an unbelievable feeling to see them in the stadium and hopefully there will be more, and more in the weeks ahead.

“They give us more energy to improve in games. As a player you need to love fans being there, you have to be happy because they make you stronger.

“Football is nothing without fans and I think everyone can see that.

“I’m happy with the performance and the two goals, but they are team goals, and all the credit goes to the lads and the job was really good.”

Having consumed an opening day defeat, Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter was far from despondent.

He said: “This is going to be a tight league, it’s all about fine margins. Linfield took their chances and that’s what separated the teams.

“It’s going to be like that week in, week out. There is nothing easy in this League any more.

“But that’s what it’s all about for me, I love the League being competitive. And, it was great to hear a bit of noise generated for the first time on over a year. It made for a totally different atmosphere.