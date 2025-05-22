Dundee United and St Mirren amongst clubs showing interest in Glenavon star

Scottish Premiership trio Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are amongst the clubs showing interest in acquiring the services of Glenavon left-back Len O’Sullivan.

The 21-year-old joined the Lurgan Blues from Bray Wanderers in January 2024 and has since racked up 47 Premiership appearances, including playing virtually every minute last term as Paddy McLaughlin’s men ultimately finished in 10th.

Having came through the Bohemians academy ranks, O’Sullivan has amassed significant senior experience, already playing 100 league matches across spells with Wexford, Bray and Glenavon.

O’Sullivan was offered a new contract by the County Armagh outfit, but it looks increasingly likely his future lies away from Mourneview Park with a host of clubs from across the water making their interest known.

Dundee United finished fourth in Scotland’s top-flight last term to book their spot in Europa League qualifying for next season while St Mirren, who are managed by Lisburn-born Stephen Robinson, have now recorded three consecutive top-half finishes.

Ross County are entering a Premiership play-off against Livingston as they fight to remain in the division after ending the season in 11th, four points adrift of Dundee, who have shown interest in Linfield boss David Healy as they look to fill their managerial vacancy.

Both St Mirren and Ross County have looked to the Irish League for talent in recent years with Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin joining the former from Glentoran in 2023 while the Staggies signed Ronan Hale from Cliftonville last summer.

McLaughlin previously stated his desire to keep both O’Sullivan and fellow full-back David Toure at Glenavon heading into next season, saying in March on the club’s website: “The progress they have made since last November is very significant.

"They have come on in leaps and bounds. If they are being advised well, they will decide to stay because they are clearly thriving in this environment.

"They are both still young lads. A few more years at Mourneview Park and the sky’s the limit for them.

“We are very keen to get them on board. They know that.

"They also know that we have ambitions to further improve the squad. Hopefully, they will recognise that it is in their interests to stay, keep improving and let us help them to build solid foundations for their future careers.

“We have some of the best young players in the country. Len and D.T. are just two of an extremely gifted bunch.

"We will always give lads like Paul McGovern, Chris Atherton, Harry Lynch, Isaac Baird, Sean Carlin opportunities.

"They bring ability and energy, and supporters want to see them play. Some of them have the potential to become the best in the league in their positions. That is how highly we rate them.”