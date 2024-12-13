Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has praised the impact made by “great leader” Gael Bigirimana in his side’s ascension up the Premiership table.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Bigirimana previously worked with McAree during his time at Glentoran, where the current Swifts boss served on Mick McDermott’s coaching staff before taking over in January 2023, and the pair reconnected ahead of last season.

Bigirimana made his move to Stangmore Park permanent during the summer and has played a key role in helping the Swifts move into third ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ballymena United.

The 31-year-old, who made 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle and represented Burundi at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has made more interceptions (110) than any other top-flight midfielder so far this season while only three have registered more passes than his 964, further displaying the crucial part he plays in both defence and attack.

"Bigi has been superb,” said McAree. “I was very fortunate to work with him at Glentoran.

"He went to play for a team in Tanzania and all of a sudden I got a phone call before the transfer window last season that he wanted to come and play for Dungannon Swifts - it's a phone call I never thought I'd get!

"Bigi is a great man of faith and he has connections through his faith with Dungannon so he felt whenever I was here that it was a good opportunity to follow that faith and see what Dungannon had to offer him.

"He has enjoyed his time and I know he's looking to settle in Northern Ireland. He's a fantastic player, a great leader, a great footballer and all of the young lads and everybody around the clubs appreciates him very much."

McAree’s men are looking to seal the club’s first top-six finish since the 2009/10 campaign and while there could be the temptation to make moves in the January transfer window to help cement that position, the Swifts chief insists he’ll only bring in players if they add significant quality.

Dungannon have made a number of shrewd signings in recent windows with John McGovern and Danny Wallace playing key roles since arriving in the summer while Kealan Dillon was named last season’s Player of the Year having arrived from Warrenpoint Town.

"We'll have to be very wise with the money we have to see if we can get any better than what we have,” added McAree. "It won't be a case of us going out to sign a load of players, it'll be a case of trying to find one or two if we can."

"If we can't identify anybody we feel can come in and improve our team or squad then there's no point. We'll only sign better than what we actually have because that's the only way we're going to improve again.

"It's very hard to do when you're playing off a low budget.

"I feel you're more busy in January if you're having a tough time or in a bad place. I've been there before myself as a manager and you feel as if you need signings.