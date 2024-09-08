Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree hailed the impact of summer signing Danny Wallace after the ex-Glenavon defender starred on league debut during their 1-0 Premiership triumph over Glentoran at Stangmore Park.

With Dean Curry managing a persistent knee injury which flared up once again during training on Thursday evening, Wallace was drafted in and produced a mightily impressive performance, keeping the visitors at bay as McAree’s men recorded a third consecutive win – and clean sheet – to go level on points with Crusaders, Cliftonville and Saturday’s opponents.

Wallace was transfer listed by Glenavon upon the conclusion of the 2023/24 season and secured a Swifts switch last month, but his maiden league appearance was pushed back with the 29-year-old one of four players involved in a road traffic collision prior to August’s win against Ballymena United.

"He was very good,” said McAree. “He hasn’t played any games during pre-season for Glenavon and he’s coming in here...Dean wanted to play and be involved, but you have to give him credit because he held his hands up and said the best thing to do is let Danny play and he has grasped his opportunity.

Dungannon’s Danny Wallace challenges David Fisher during Saturday's fixture. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

"Danny was one that we always spoke about (during the transfer window) but we didn’t know if first and foremost we could afford him and there were other clubs interested in Danny and it was a case of if he chooses us over them.

"We wanted to give what we had an opportunity but we just felt we were one centre-half short in terms of competitions for places and when we got to it we decided to go for Danny. He’s left-sided and that’s hard to get too.

"We’re very fortunate – we have Cahal McGinty, Dylan King, Dean Curry, Danny Wallace and John Scott who can play there.

"We’ve tried every window to improve and get better and make sure when we’re making changes it’s like for like. We’re fortunate at the moment we’ve two very good physios so haven’t had many injuries."

Dungannon made drastic improvements on many fronts last season in McAree’s first campaign back with the County Tyrone club, scoring significantly more than in the previous term, but still conceded 69 league goals which cost them crucial points in pursuit of the final European play-off spot – Carrick Rangers ultimately finished seventh.

The hard yards done in pre-season to correct defensive issues has paid dividends in the early stages this time around, leaking only five goals in six matches and McAree is hoping to continue in a similar vein.

"Last season we went in at half-time leading in games and then threw away points...we threw away a massive amount before Christmas so it’s something we’ve been addressing during pre-season,” he added. "We want to make ourselves more solid, harder to beat and shut up shop a bit more and so far we’ve been able to do that.

"I’m very much somebody who likes to work on play going forward and we worked a lot on that last season, so maybe we’ve done more work this pre-season in our shape without the ball.