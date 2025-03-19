Legal negotiations between Loughgall and Dean Smith over the manager’s recent exit “have reached an amicable agreement”.

Talks between the two legal teams started last week – following a claim of “unfair dismissal” against the Premiership club – and a statement has now been released on behalf of Smith by Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy firm, as follows:

"Loughgall Football Club and Dean Smith have reached an amicable agreement, inclusive of a confidential financial settlement, representing a full and final resolution of all matters.

"It is acknowledged that the statement on Thursday 6th March issued on social media by Loughgall FC was the result of internal miscommunication. This statement has now been removed.

Dean Smith as Loughgall manager. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Loughgall FC and Dean Smith have had a successful and lengthy period working together, and now part on mutually agreeable and good terms, with both parties keen to draw a line under recent events.

"To that end, there will be no further comment from either party in respect of the matter which both Loughgall FC and Dean Smith consider satisfactorily closed.”

Smith’s legal team previously issued a statement declaring they “expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals to remedy this situation” - having initially issued the claim of “unfair dismissal” by Loughgall on March 6.

This arrived just hours after Loughgall declared in a statement over social media the club had “parted company with manager Dean Smith by mutual consent” and how “the club wishes to place on record its thanks to Dean for his service over the past eight years”.

However, a statement “on behalf of our client Mr Dean Smith” was subsequently issued via JWB Consultancy online.

“We represent Mr Dean Smith,” it read. “Our client has not agreed to terminate his contract.

"The statement issued tonight by Loughgall FC is factually and legally incorrect and amounts to unfair dismissal. There will be no further comment as this is now a live legal matter.”

A second statement from JWB Consultancy was then released to the News Letter on March 7 as follows: “Correspondence has been served on the club.

"We expect a swift response setting out urgent proposals to remedy this situation.

"We hope the matter can be brought to an amicable and swift conclusion, but any such outcome must respect Mr Smith’s basic contractual rights and appropriately compensate him for what is self evidently an unfair dismissal and breach of contract.

"It can be stated unequivocally that Mr Smith had not, and has not, reached any mutual agreement with the club to part company.”

Smith’s backroom team of brother Andy, Daniel Wright, Ally Teggart and Jay Willis also left the club in the aftermath.

Loughgall officials have subsequently appointed general manager David Johnstone as caretaker boss alongside coaching support from two former club captains, Steven Ferguson and Darragh Peden.

The announcement by Loughgall arrived less than a year after Smith was named ‘Irish Premiership Manager of the Year’ at the Northern Ireland Football Awards following a successful return to top-flight football by the village outfit for the first time since 2007, with the club finishing ninth.

Smith, who was highly-decorated during his playing career with the Villagers, joined Loughgall as boss in October 2016 and leaves Lakeview Park having guided the club to a second-tier Championship title crown and Mid-Ulster Senior Cup.

Loughgall recently made an Irish Cup exit to second-tier Ards and currently sit as the top-flight’s basement side, trailing Carrick Rangers by 12 points after 32 games.

Smith is currently serving a 15-match ban imposed by the Irish Football Association under Article 23.1 and Article 14.1.

It is understood, following a conclusion to the legal situation with Smith, that Loughgall will move forward with the official process of advertising the full-time vacancy as early as within 24 hours, towards appointing a permanent successor.